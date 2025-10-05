Chelsea's plans to sign AC Milan's Mike Maignan on a free transfer could be foiled by a Manchester City legend, according to a report.

The Blues were heavily linked with the former Lille shot-stopper all throughout the summer window, but the market closed without a new number one at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were also tipped to make a move for Gianluigi Donnarumma, but they reportedly decided against pursuing the now-Manchester City number one due to their confidence over an eventual deal for Maignan.

The France international is out of contract at San Siro in 2026 with no extension in sight, and a free transfer at the end of the season is now looking increasingly likely.

Maignan can enter talks with foreign clubs over a pre-contract agreement with January hits, and Chelsea have long been regarded as the 30-year-old's most likely next destination.

Bayern Munich to rival Chelsea for Maignan?

However, the Club World Cup winners could now face intense transfer competition, as TEAMtalk claims that Maignan is also a prime target for Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga champions are now planning for life without long-serving number one Manuel Neuer, who turns 40 in March and could finally end his legendary career at the Allianz Arena in 2026, when his contract also expires.

Maignan is said to be one of the top contenders to fill Neuer's boots at Bayern, and he has been earmarked as the 'ideal heir' to the German's throne thanks to his leadership skills and ball-playing abilities.

The 30-year-old joined AC Milan in 2021 - shortly after winning the 2020-21 Ligue 1 title with Lille - and he helped the Rossoneri claim the Serie A crown in his first season in the famous red and black strip.

Maignan has now amassed 63 clean sheets in 169 matches for Milan across all tournaments and is France's undisputed number one, taking over from Hugo Lloris after the 2022 World Cup.

What Maignan alternatives can Chelsea target?

If Chelsea are pipped to the Maignan post by Bayern, the Blues could turn to one of the Bavarians' Bundesliga rivals to find another alternative successor to the error-strewn Robert Sanchez.

Enzo Maresca's men were also said to have taken a liking to Gregor Kobel of Borussia Dortmund, although the Switzerland international will not arrive on the cheap given that his contract runs until 2028.

Porto's Diogo Costa is another name who Chelsea could explore in between the posts, or the Blues could alternatively stick with Sanchez for the time being and work to promote one of their young talents up to number one.

Twenty-one-year-old Gabriel Slonina is currently the club's third-choice goalkeeper, while 20-year-old Mike Penders has kept three clean sheets in eight games for Strasbourg during the start of a loan spell.