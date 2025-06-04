Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos acknowledges that he will be, "in principle", remaining at Stamford Bridge after the Club World Cup.

Andrey Santos has acknowledged that he now sees his future at Chelsea having completed his loan stint with Strasbourg.

Despite having signed for the Blues in January 2023, Santos is still yet to make a competitive appearance for the Premier League giants.

However, his outstanding double loan period with Strasbourg has effectively forced the 21-year-old into the plans of his club and country.

As well as being in line to become a permanent fixture in Enzo Maresca's Chelsea squad, Santos has also been named in Carlo Ancelotti's first Brazil squad.

© Imago

Santos comments on Chelsea future

In an extensive interview with AS, Santos admitted that the current plan is for him to remain with the West Londoners.

Once he has spent time representing Brazil in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, Santos will travel to the United States for the Club World Cup.

He said: "In principle, I'm staying at Chelsea. I want to play, I want to get minutes so I can earn my place at the World Cup.

"I want to establish myself at Chelsea, I want to play regularly and be an undisputed starter, and win titles in this shirt. With Brazil in mind, I want to be in every squad possible and, God willing, be at the World Cup. Those are my goals."

Although Santos will start behind the likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in the pecking order, it appears as though he has already struck up a friendship with the pair.

Santos added: "I sent a couple of messages to 'Moi' and also commented on some of Romeo Lavia's posts. I have a very good relationship with them. It seems like the group is very close."

© Imago

"I need to pick up the pace"

Santos's only prior appearance for Brazil's senior team is during a 2-1 defeat to Morocco in March 2023, but he racked up a total of 23 caps for the Under-20s and Under-23s.

Nevertheless, he admits to needing to up his quality, saying: "It's a dream. You dream about it since you're a kid. Playing in a World Cup, representing your country in the world's biggest competition, where the best players from each team are.

"Yes, I see myself there; it's a dream to be able to play in the World Cup. But it's what I always say: I need to be at my best at my club, showing my full potential. I can't stop working; on the contrary, I have to pick up the pace if I want to be on Carlo Ancelotti's final list."

Brazil are currently preparing for games against Ecuador and Paraguay on June 5 and June 10 respectively.