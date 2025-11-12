One of Chelsea's star players is reportedly in line to receive a substantial pay-rise to reflect his growing status at the club.

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to hand a new contract to midfielder Moises Caicedo.

That is despite the 24-year-old already being on terms that run until the end of the 2030-31 campaign, with the option of an extra year.

Caicedo was signed in 2023 for a British record £115m and the Ecuador international did not initially perform to a standard where he was viewed value for money.

However, now topping many defensive stats in the engine room at Premier League level, Caicedo is being spoken of as one of the best midfielders in world football.

Although he has only contributed seven goals and 11 assists from his 114 appearances in all competitions, there is an argument that he is now the first name on Enzo Maresca's teamsheet.

Chelsea ready to reward Caicedo

According to Sky Sports News, there is a desire to reward the former Brighton & Hove man with a new contract and substantial pay-rise.

While the assumption is that Chelsea chiefs will offer Caicedo terms until at least 2033, the financial outlay would be far more significant.

Under Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, Chelsea work with heavily-incentivised contracts with a lower basic wage, but there is seemingly an appreciation that Caicedo now warrants a more lucrative deal.

At this point, it is unclear whether Caicedo will jump at the chance of improved terms, it potentially dependent on whether he has ambitions to move elsewhere later in his career.

Chelsea chiefs are highly unlikely to consider inserting any kind of release clause in a new contract as they bid to protect themselves from future bids.

Will other players demand pay-rises?

In the past, Chelsea have extended the contracts of Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson when they had already been on long-term deals.

Enzo Fernandez is on a contract until 2032, but he may feel that he deserves a similar contract to Caicedo given his status at the club.

Of the other squad members, Marc Cucurella is most likely to be financially rewarded in due course, a consequence of his contract being due to expire in 2028.