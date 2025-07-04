Young star Jamie Gittens is said to be on the verge of signing for Chelsea following the announcement of an agreement with Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that Jamie Gittens is set to imminently complete his transfer to Chelsea after a £55m deal had been agreed.

After qualifying for the Champions League in 2024-25, boss Enzo Maresca is on the lookout for offensive reinforcements in the hope of competing on multiple fronts.

Striker Liam Delap has already signed for the club, while Dortmund's Gittens looks set to arrive at Stamford Bridge in the near future.

BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl confirmed that the Englishman would be making the switch to the Premier League, in quotes reported by Borussia Dortmund: "Talks with Chelsea were challenging, but in the end we are happy that we can in all probability realise our economic ideas and then have planning security.

"Jamie is an excellent player who has given us a lot of pleasure. He now wants to take the next step in his career at Chelsea, and we wish him all the best and every success for that."

Gittens will arrive at Stamford Bridge and will aim to secure a position on the left flank, where he predominantly played for Dortmund in the Bundesliga last season.

Will Gittens be an automatic starter?

With rumours circulating about the sale of Noni Madueke, Gittens might be forgiven for thinking that his pathway to the first team at Chelsea is clear.

However, the 20-year-old will almost certainly face a fight for a starting spot considering the Blues will boast wingers Estevao and Pedro Neto next season, and they are reportedly also interested in bringing the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Mohammed Kudus to the club.

The Londoners may also have an abundance of other forward options in their ranks, with Delap, Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku options for Maresca, while a deal has been agreed with Brighton & Hove Albion for forward Joao Pedro.

Cole Palmer is certain to feature in attack next term, but it is unclear at this stage whether he will be used in a central position - where he has at times struggled - or in a wider position on the right.

If Palmer is utilised out wide, then Gittens may be forced to compete with several players on the left, and doing so could be detrimental to his development.