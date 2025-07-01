Enrique wants Chelsea's 'ideal piece' as PSG build legacy

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keen on securing the services of Chelsea and Brazil midfielder Andrey Santos this summer.

The 21-year-old spent the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg from Stamford Bridge, helping improve the middle section of Liam Rosenior's side.

Santos has recently stated that he expects his immediate future to be in West London and Chelsea following a temporary spell in France.

The two-time Brazil international enjoyed a stellar campaign for Strasbourg last term, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists across 34 competitive appearances.

Santos has since returned to the first-team fold for the Blues, bagging an assist during a victory in the Club World Cup on Wednesday night.

PSG looking to steal Santos?

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Paris Saint-Germain are looking to bolster their engine-room options ahead of the new season.

The report claims that Les Parisiens are aiming for back-to-back Champions League titles following a trophy-laden 2024-25 season.

It is understood that PSG head coach Luis Enrique is keen on the signing of Santos, who impressed in Ligue 1 with Strasbourg over the past year.

It is believed that Chelsea want to keep hold of the Brazilian but would be willing to entertain offers of at least £51m for the player.

Santos would provide competition for the likes of Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha and Joao Neves in midfield at the home of the French and European champions.

Could Chelsea afford to lose Santos?

After a marvellous loan spell at Strasbourg, Santos can expect to be drafted into Enzo Maresca's Chelsea squad for the 2025-26 term.

However, the prospect of turning out for the European holders is a tantalising one, learning from a world-class coach in the form of Enrique.

Managing just 22 minutes across four games at the Club World Cup, Santos was used sparingly by the Blues in North America.