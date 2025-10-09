Delay, not denial: Chelsea to grant forward transfer wish

New reports suggest that Chelsea are ready to grant Tyrique George's transfer wish by approving his move away from the club.

Chelsea have reportedly settled on the future of winger Tyrique George, who could have left in the summer transfer window.

George was close to joining West London rivals Fulham on deadline day, but the move collapsed after both clubs agreed on a £22m fee for the 19-year-old.

The teenager broke through at Chelsea under Enzo Maresca last season, regularly featuring during the Blues’ run to win the Conference League title.

However, it has been difficult for the 19-year-old to secure meaningful Premier League minutes, as his pathway has also been blocked by the club’s constant signings of new players in his preferred position.

Now, the West London outfit are reportedly ready to grant the young player his transfer wish sooner rather than later.

Chelsea reportedly make Tyrique George decision

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are said to be prepared to sanction George's departure in January, with sources claiming the club will consider offers for the winger.

The reports follow an understanding that the 19-year-old’s pathway to regular minutes at Stamford Bridge is blocked for the left winger, who faces competition from several players for regular appearances.

Estevao Willian may not directly impact the academy graduate’s game time, given that their primary positions are different, but George’s ability on the right flank might not lead to minutes there either, due to Estevao’s presence in the squad.

Chelsea signed Jamie Bynoe-Gittens from Borussia Dortmund early in the summer before acquiring Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United in the final weeks of the transfer window, pushing George further down the pecking order.

The West London club have also agreed a future transfer with Sporting Lisbon for Geovany Quenda, possibly reducing the Cobham graduate’s chances of consistent match action.

Are Chelsea desperate to sell George?

There is a financial benefit in letting George leave Stamford Bridge, as he is an academy graduate.

With his background as a former Chelsea youth player, any sale would be seen as “pure profit” since there is no underlying cost, enabling the London club to potentially meet the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Considering the recent arrival of attacking talent, a move may be necessary for George's development, providing him with the chance for regular growth at a mid-table Premier League club or a Champions League contender in Europe.

Similar moves have occurred across Premier League clubs in recent seasons, with notable examples at Stamford Bridge including Mason Mount's departure to Manchester United and Conor Gallagher's move to Atletico Madrid in 2023 and 2024, respectively.