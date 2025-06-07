The Victor Osimhen transfer saga is supposedly nearing its end, as the Chelsea-linked Napoli striker accepts a massive contract offer.

The Nigeria international recently concluded a successful loan spell with Turkish giants Galatasaray, with whom he found the back of the net 37 times in 41 appearances.

Osimhen made the surprise switch to the Turkish Super Lig after being ostracised from Antonio Conte's Napoli squad and failing to secure a deadline-day move to either Chelsea or Saudi Arabia.

The ex-Lille man appeared to be on the verge of joining Al-Ahli, only for a deal to collapse as the Saudi Pro League giants captured Ivan Toney from Brentford instead.

With Romelu Lukaku thriving at the tip of the Napoli attack, there was never likely to be a way back for Osimhen at the Partenopei, especially as his contract is also only valid for another year.

Osimhen 'accepts' Al-Hilal offer after 'crazy' saga

Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea are not thought to have lost sight of the 26-year-old, but at the same time, the Saudi Pro League have been keeping a close eye on developments.

Now, after a couple of failed approaches, journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims that Osimhen has accepted a gargantuan offer from Al-Hilal, whom he will join on a three-year contract.

The Middle Eastern powerhouses supposedly twisted Osimhen's arm with an astronomical financial proposal, and he will earn £25.9m per year during his time with Simone Inzaghi's side, totalling £77.6m over three seasons.

Al-Hilal were allegedly 'crazy' about signing the Nigeria international, and a deal is now expected to be wrapped up in the next two days after both parties agreed personal terms.

Osimhen will leave Napoli with a record of 76 goals and 18 assists in 133 appearances for the Italian titans in all tournaments, including a Golden Boot-worthy 26 strikes in 32 games during their Scudetto-winning 2022-23 season.

Will Man United, Chelsea regret missing out on Osimhen?

It seemed set in stone that Osimhen would eventually move to the Premier League, and he still might later on in his career, but neither Man United nor Chelsea should be losing sleep over this one.

At 26 years old, Osimhen may not even be in his prime yet, but the Al-Hilal-bound striker may already be considered too old for the type of profile that Todd Boehly in particular is pursuing.

Thanks to the signing of Liam Delap - who is over four years Osimhen's junior - Chelsea may consider themselves well-stocked in the striker position for 2025-26 given that Nicolas Jackson has gone from strength to strength.

Meanwhile, Man United are now thought to be all in on signing Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres, whom Ruben Amorim forged a highly successful relationship with during his time in Portugal.

Arsenal prioritising a swoop for RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko could give Man United a clear run at the Sweden international, who would slot straight into Amorim's 3-4-3 shape and would also command a lower wage than Osimhen.