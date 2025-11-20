Chelsea's stance over a January exit for goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is supposedly revealed amid claims that the Dane could seek out regular first-team football over the winter.

Chelsea's stance over a January exit for goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen has supposedly been revealed amid claims that the Dane could seek out regular first-team football over the winter.

The former Villarreal man has been forced to play second fiddle to established number one Robert Sanchez this season, despite brief hope of usurping the Spaniard during his error-strewn spell.

The 23-year-old has made just four appearances in total this season, including one outing in the Premier League, replacing Sanchez in September's 2-1 loss to Manchester United when his superior was sent off.

Two of Jorgensen's other three appearances have come in the EFL Cup, and he was also given the nod for the 5-1 Champions League victory over Ajax at Stamford Bridge last month.

With a possible World Cup place on the line as Denmark prepare to compete in next year's playoffs, it has been reported that the goalkeeper is considering a January move away in order to be first-choice elsewhere.

Chelsea to reject Filip Jorgensen loan offers in January?

However, journalist Ben Jacobs claims that Chelsea have no intention of letting Jorgensen leave on loan over the winter and will likely reject offers for a temporary deal.

It is unclear whether the Club World Cup winners would entertain bids for a permanent departure, nor is it known whether the Denmark international would be open to leaving Stamford Bridge for good in January, but a loan exit is not on the cards.

Chelsea are under no pressure to sell Jorgensen thanks to his long-running contract until 2031, but his lack of action means that they may struggle to make a profit on the £21.6m they paid for his signature in 2024.

Jorgensen has kept 10 clean sheets in 28 appearances for the Blues in all tournaments, starting 12 of their 13 games en route to Conference League glory last season, as well as six matches in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old did not play a single minute during Denmark's World Cup qualification campaign, though; he remains behind 39-year-old Kasper Schmeichel in the national team pecking order.

Can Chelsea afford to lose Filip Jorgensen in January?

Unless Chelsea can either sign a replacement or recall an on-loan goalkeeper, the Blues should not entertain the idea of a temporary or indeed permanent exit for their number two during the January window.

Aside from Sanchez and Jorgensen, the only other 'senior' goalkeeper in Enzo Maresca's ranks is 21-year-old Gabriel Slonina, who was not selected for Chelsea's squad for the Champions League league phase.

The Blues loaned out 20-year-olc Mike Penders to sister club Strasbourg this summer, and as the Belgian is shining in Ligue 1, a January recall should be off the table.

If Jorgensen does depart, Chelsea would have to drop into their academy ranks to fill the number two void, so their stance on the Dane makes perfect sense, even it comes at the detriment to his World Cup chances.