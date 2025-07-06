Chelsea reportedly take a specific stance over the future of Lesley Ugochukwu amid interest from the Premier League and La Liga.

When arriving from Rennes in 2023, Ugochukwu penned a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge and was viewed as having a realistic chance of becoming a regular in the first team.

Instead, injuries restricted him to 567 minutes of football in his first campaign and he was subsequently loaned out to Southampton for 2024-25.

Despite the Saints' relegation from the Premier League, the 21-year-old racked up 26 appearances in England's top flight, maintaining his reputation in the process.

However, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, it appears highly unlikely that the Frenchman will ever break back into the Chelsea senior ranks.

What stance are Chelsea taking?

Romano claims that Chelsea officials are currently unwilling to entertain any loan proposals for Ugochukwu as they target a sale.

Valencia and Premier League teams are said to be interested in a loan, presumably for the season, but they face being left disappointed.

Chelsea paid in the region of £23m when signing Ugochukwu two years and there is seemingly now intent to recoup as much as that fee as possible.

Whether any team will be willing to meet Chelsea's unspecified valuation remains to be seen, but sales are said to be required to fulfil UEFA's criteria on the back of the punishment for breaching financial regulations.

The West Londoners could plausibly afford to send Ugochukwu out on loan if it came with options for a club to purchase him next summer.

How far is Ugochukwu down midfield pecking order?

Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Enzo Fernandez are Enzo Maresca's standout top three options in the engine room when fit.

Andrey Santos and Dario Essugo are now regarded as fourth and fifth after being integrated into the squad for the Club World Cup.

With Reece James and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall also viewed as alternatives, Ugochukwu is not needed going forward.