One of Chelsea's starlets allegedly takes a specific stance with regards to his short-term future at Stamford Bridge, creating a potential dilemma for Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea forward Marc Guiu is reportedly edging closer to taking a specific stance with regards to his Blues future.

During the summer transfer window, Chelsea gave the green light to Guiu making the loan switch to Sunderland in order to enhance his development in the Premier League.

However, the former Barcelona starlet was back at Stamford Bridge before the market closed, a consequence of Liam Delap's hamstring injury and Nicolas Jackson making the move to Bayern Munich.

Prior to the October international break, the 19-year-old played his part in a thrilling 2-1 victory over Liverpool having been introduced as a second-half substitute.

That said, it represented his first outing from a possible seven matches since his return to West London, much to the frustration of the Chelsea fanbase.

Guiu considering Sunderland return

According to GiveMeSport, Guiu has become 'increasingly fed up' with his situation at Chelsea and is open to a return to Sunderland.

If Guiu does not complete the campaign with Chelsea, his only option is a second stint at Sunderland due to FIFA's regulations with regards to only being able to represent two clubs during a single season.

Guiu is allegedly of the opinion that he could earn more game time at the Stadium of Light rather than under Enzo Maresca.

As it stands, it remains to be seen whether Guiu will change his opinion given the impression that he made against Liverpool having been promoted up the pecking order ahead of Tyrique George.

Nevertheless, if Delap successfully recovers from his hamstring injury by the turn of the year as expected, Guiu could quickly become third choice.

Guiu should show Chelsea patience

While most Chelsea fans will appreciate Guiu's frustration, it is questionable whether he would be better off at Sunderland given how the Black Cats have moved on from him.

Wilson Isidor, Eliezer Mayenda and Brian Brobbey are regarded as Regis Le Bris' three centre-forward options, Guiu likely to find himself down the pecking order if he returnes to the North-East.

Meanwhile, Chelsea allegedly have no plans to cash in on Guiu anytime soon, an indication that there is an appreciate of Guiu's physical and pressing qualities in comparison to other forwards such as George who may leave in the winter transfer window.

If Chelsea can go deep in cup competitions, Guiu would undoubtedly get opportunities to impress before a decision is taken on his development in the summer.