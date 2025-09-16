Chelsea reportedly make a 'firm' decision in the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who is likely to be available on a free transfer next summer.

Chelsea have reportedly decided whether they intend to remain in the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The 25-year-old is no stranger to life at the Blues having played over 100 times in the academy ranks before making two senior appearances in 2019-20.

However, Guehi has since taken his career to significant new levels, the England international now wanted by many of the top clubs in Europe.

Liverpool are the clear favourites to sign the centre-back in 2026 having only been denied acquiring Guehi on deadline day courtesy of Palace officials deciding to backtrack on a deal.

With Guehi likely to become a free agent next summer if he does not leave Selhurst Park in January, though, several clubs will continue to lurk.

What is Chelsea's Guehi stance?

According to TBR Football, Chelsea officials have taken a 'firm decision' over their participation in the race for their former youngster.

The report claims that the West Londoners view Guehi as a priority signing and plan on readdressing the situation when appropriate.

Chelsea allegedly hope to put together a proposal that is deemed attractive enough to convince Guehi to turn down Liverpool.

Furthermore, Real Madrid and Barcelona are said to be assessing any developments ahead of their own move, the Spanish giants having an advantage in terms of being free to negotiate terms on an official basis as early as January.

Manchester City have also been linked with Guehi in the past and could plausibly re-enter the race over the coming months.

What needs to happen for Guehi to consider Chelsea?

Although Guehi has a natural affinity to Chelsea and may be attracted by the idea of remaining in London, he would want to be viewed as first choice.

If Levi Colwill successfully recovers from a serious knee injury and proves himself, he will remain as Enzo Maresca's first choice as left centre-back.

Guehi is more accustomed to playing there in a two or three-player central backline, yet would need to accept playing on the right if he returned to Stamford Bridge.

That all said, while Guehi is viewed as a major market opportunity, Chelsea view Josh Acheampong, Mamadou Sarr and Aaron Anselmino as long-term centre-back options, and already have Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo and Wesley Fofana in their ranks.

As such, exits would need to be facilitated if Guehi was realistically going to consider signing for Chelsea.