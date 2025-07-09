Chelsea in talks with Strasbourg over new loan deal

Closely linked with Chelsea, Strasbourg are negotiating the arrival of a player from the London club.

The two clubs, both owned by BlueCo, have developed a close relationship in recent seasons. Earlier this summer, Chelsea secured the signing of Strasbourg centre-back Mamadou Sarr for around £11.8m. The 2024 summer window also saw three deals between the clubs: Diego Moreira joined Strasbourg for £7.2m, while Djordje Petrovic and Caleb Wiley arrived on loan – although Wiley's loan was cut short in January, and he moved to Watford.

Petrovic’s Successor Identified?

Chelsea are now considering sending 19-year-old Penders on loan to Strasbourg for the upcoming campaign. The Belgian youth international, valued at approximately £10.1m, spent last season on loan at KRC Genk and is under contract at Stamford Bridge until June 2032.

With Petrovic returning to Chelsea after a standout year under Liam Rosenior, Strasbourg are looking for a new number one – and Penders appears to be the leading candidate.

Meanwhile, French midfielder Matthis Amougou, signed by Chelsea for £12.7m following his breakthrough at Saint-Étienne, could also be heading to La Meinau. However, BlueCo are still internally discussing the number of loanees at Strasbourg, which may impact both the Penders deal and the potential structure of Amougou’s move.

The Ligue 1 side are aiming to build on last season’s performances and continue to benefit from their unique partnership with the Premier League club.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.