Chelsea are optimistic of imminently striking an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign winger Jamie Gittens this summer, according to a report.

The West Londoners are prioritising the addition of a new winger following the departure of Jadon Sancho back to Manchester United and uncertainty over the future of Mykhaylo Mudryk who has been formally charged by the Football Association for a failed drugs test.

Gittens has been high on Chelsea’s list of targets for some time and the Blues failed to finalise a deal with Dortmund for the 20-year-old before the pre-Club World Cup transfer window closed earlier this month.

Chelsea allegedly failed with two offers to sign Gittens, including their second worth around €50m (£42m), as Dortmund were demanding a fee in excess of €65m (£55m).

BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl confirmed that a move for Gittens to Stamford Bridge did not materialise before the Club World Cup because both clubs had “different ideas about the player’s current value”.

Chelsea closing in on Gittens signing from Dortmund

Chelsea remain interested in signing Gittens, though, and according to The Athletic’s football correspondent David Ornstein, there is hope that an agreement can be reached swiftly between the Blues and Dortmund.

Talks are said to have continued and the future of Gittens could be resolved imminently, with Chelsea set to beat Bayern Munich in the race for his signature, despite recent suggestions that the Bundesliga champions are also keen on the winger.

It is claimed that there is already an agreement in place between Gittens and Chelsea, with a seven-year contract ‘ready to go’ as soon as the Blues and Dortmund agree on a transfer fee.

Negotiations between Chelsea and their German counterparts are said to have been helped by both teams competing at the Club World Cup in the United States.

Gittens has contributed with 12 goals and five assists in 49 appearances for Dortmund across all competitions in the 2024-25 season and has made just one substitute appearance at the Cub World Cup so far.

What other transfer deals could be done at Chelsea?

Chelsea were also interested in signing a goalkeeper before the Club World Cup, specifically AC Milan’s Mike Maignan, but it is understood that the Blues will no longer pursue a deal for the France international.

Instead, Enzo Maresca’s side could step up their interest in Brighton & Hove Albion’s Joao Pedro and Lyon’s Malick Fofana, while they may also contemplate a move for Man United’s Alejandro Garnacho.

Chelsea have already signed four players this summer - Liam Delap, Willian Estevao, Dario Essugo and Mamadou Sarr - for a combined fee in excess of £85m, while 18-year-old Kendry Paez can now officially join up with Maresca’s squad after signing for the Blues in 2023.