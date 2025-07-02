Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic is reportedly close to finalising a big-money transfer to a Premier League club, shunning chances to move abroad in the process.

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge from New England Revolution in a £14m deal in 2023, Petrovic has only enhanced his reputation.

As well as making 31 appearances for the Blues in 2023-24, the Serbia international made 31 outings on loan at Strasbourg last season and was named the club's Player of the Season.

However, it quickly became clear that there was little prospect of him being reintegrated into Enzo Maresca's squad when Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen and Mike Penders are already viewed as potential number ones.

Furthermore, Chelsea officials know that they have the ideal opportunity to make a profit on the 25-year-old and bolster their position with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability regulations.

Which club are signing Petrovic?

According to Sacha Tavolieri, who was commenting on X, Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Petrovic in a big-money deal.

Tavolieri claims that the Black Cats are prepared to pay in the region of €25m (£21.64m) to win the race for his signature.

Petrovic had also been linked with several Ligue 1 clubs, including Monaco, but it now appears that he will be returning to England's top flight.

Last week, Sunderland were credited as admirers in Nice stopper Marcin Bulka before it was alleged that he was on his way to the Saudi Pro League.

Major coup for Sunderland

With homegrown talent Anthony Patterson already at the Stadium of Light with 168 appearances to his name, it is debatable whether Sunderland need to spend upwards of £20m on a new goalkeeper.

Nevertheless, it will represent a statement addition should the transfer go through, particularly when Habib Diarra - a former teammate of Petrovic - has also been signed from Strasbourg.

Sunderland have effectively spent the money that they generated through selling Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund, and now need to proceed to strengthen other areas of the pitch.

From Chelsea's perspective, they stand to recoup over £26m through goalkeeper sales in the space of a few days, Kepa Arrizabalaga having joined Arsenal on Tuesday in a £5m deal.