Chelsea transfer news: Goalkeeper loan exit confirmed after extending Blues contract

By , Senior Reporter
Chelsea goalkeeper loan exit confirmed after extending Stamford Bridge contract
A League One club confirms that they have signed a Chelsea goalkeeper on a season-long loan deal.

Chelsea goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe has been confirmed as a Bolton Wanderers player for the 2025-26 campaign.

The Blues academy graduate is currently on international duty with England Under-21s at the European Championship.

However, on the back of a successful loan in League Two with Doncaster Rovers last season, his future was always going to be a hot topic for debate.

Having helped Doncaster win the league title, the 22-year-old was a natural target for clubs competing in League One, and potentially the Championship.

Nevertheless, it has now been confirmed that he will be playing in the third tier of English football for the first time in his career.

 

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly on August 18, 2024

Playing for Chelsea future or increase transfer fee?

When Sharman-Lowe has reached the age of 22 without playing in English football's top three leagues, it is difficult to imagine him ever becoming Chelsea's number one.

Co-owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital will still feel that it is worth retaining the services of Sharman-Lowe courtesy of the potential of a substantial fee for a homegrown talent being generated in the future, hence why a contract extension has also been agreed.

As it stands, Sharman-Lowe is effectively fourth or fifth choice in the pecking order behind Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, Mike Penders and arguably Gabriel Slonina.


