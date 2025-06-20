A League One club confirms that they have signed a Chelsea goalkeeper on a season-long loan deal.

Chelsea goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe has been confirmed as a Bolton Wanderers player for the 2025-26 campaign.

The Blues academy graduate is currently on international duty with England Under-21s at the European Championship.

However, on the back of a successful loan in League Two with Doncaster Rovers last season, his future was always going to be a hot topic for debate.

Having helped Doncaster win the league title, the 22-year-old was a natural target for clubs competing in League One, and potentially the Championship.

Nevertheless, it has now been confirmed that he will be playing in the third tier of English football for the first time in his career.

On Friday lunchtime, Bolton confirmed that the deal had been finalised, rather than waiting for Sharman-Lowe to complete his responsibilities with the Young Lions.

Speaking to the club's official website, Sharman-Lowe said: "I’m very excited to be here. It's another great challenge for me,” Sharman-Lowe said upon signing. “Coming to a club as big as Bolton – with its past in the Premier League as well and aspirations to be back there – I think I can really kick on and it's another great opportunity for me.

“It’s a beautiful stadium and I'm sure there will be a lot of fans here. I’m very excited to get going and I'm really looking forward to the season.

“Hopefully we can get promoted this year. It's obviously been the aim for the past few years and there's a real ambition in the club to get it done this year.”

Sharman-Lowe will be linking up with a former Chelsea player in Xavier Simons, who he knows from the club's academy system.

Playing for Chelsea future or increase transfer fee?

When Sharman-Lowe has reached the age of 22 without playing in English football's top three leagues, it is difficult to imagine him ever becoming Chelsea's number one.

Co-owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital will still feel that it is worth retaining the services of Sharman-Lowe courtesy of the potential of a substantial fee for a homegrown talent being generated in the future, hence why a contract extension has also been agreed.

As it stands, Sharman-Lowe is effectively fourth or fifth choice in the pecking order behind Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, Mike Penders and arguably Gabriel Slonina.