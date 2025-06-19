Chelsea eyeing another Strasbourg player

Chelsea target versatile 21-year-old Habib Diarra from Strasbourg amid stalled Leeds move.

Deals between Chelsea and Strasbourg, both owned by BlueCo, show no signs of slowing down. The Blues are now eyeing another key player from RCSA.

While Chelsea is set to loan two players to Strasbourg this summer — Mathis Amougou and Kendry Paez — RCSA is still pushing to sign Djordje Petrovic on a permanent deal. Chelsea have set the Serbian goalkeeper’s asking price at €30m. This figure has also come up in another deal involving the French and English clubs.

According to Caught Offside, Chelsea is interested in Habib Diarra. The Alsatian captain is expected to leave this summer, but his move to Leeds was recently put on hold. The versatile 21-year-old midfielder could not reach an agreement with the newly promoted Premier League side, leaving the deal at a complete standstill.

Chelsea, a springboard for Habib Diarra?

The London club is looking to take advantage of the situation and get involved in the transfer of the Senegal international, who is also on the radar of Aston Villa, Everton, Nottingham Forest, Brighton and Eintracht Frankfurt. According to a British media source, “Chelsea could also play a role in the transfer process.”

Caught Offside mentions a potential transfer of Habib Diarra to Chelsea, who would likely loan him out to one of the interested clubs to boost his value and eventually sell him for more than €30m in the future. At 21, he has significant potential, suggesting a high resale value in the coming years.