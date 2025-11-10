One of Chelsea's recruitment team allegedly has high hopes that a 19-year-old youngster can have a successful future at Stamford Bridge.

A key member of Chelsea's recruitment team reportedly has high hopes that Ishe Samuels-Smith can become a first-team player.

During the summer transfer window, the Premier League giants gave the green light to the defender joining fellow BlueCo-owned club Strasbourg on a permanent basis.

However, before the market closed on September 1, Chelsea performed a surprise U-turn on the deal and re-signed the 19-year-old.

Samuels-Smith was subsequently loaned to Swansea City where he has struggled to earn regular playing time.

Nevertheless, as per football.london, Chelsea are anticipating future senior appearances for the player.

Which Chelsea chief is backing Samuels-Smith?

The report alleges that Joe Shields, a co-director of recruitment and talent, is a big admirer of the England Under-20 international.

That is despite Samuels-Smith being yet to represent Chelsea beyond Under-21 level and still waiting for a run of games with Swansea.

Three of Samuels-Smith's four outings for the Welsh outfit have come across the last two weeks, including a start against Manchester City in the EFL Cup.

He was also used in the back three against Ipswich Town on Saturday, only to be withdrawn at half time with Swansea trailing by a 1-0 deficit.

Swansea are said to have no option to sign Samuels-Smith on a permanent basis, and the report adds that there is no chance of a return to Strasbourg on a temporary deal.

Therefore, a pathway through to the Chelsea first team remains open to Samuels-Smith with support seemingly coming from Shields. That said, another loan stint after being with Swansea is likely.

Can Samuels-Smith realistically play for Chelsea in the future?

As someone who either plays as a centre-back or left-back, Samuels-Smith has some high-profile competition in front of him at Stamford Bridge.

Marc Cucurella is the undisputed first choice at left-back, with Jorrel Hato considered backup and on a long-term contract after his transfer from Ajax in the summer.

Although Samuels-Smith could theoretically become third choice for that role next season, it would be far more beneficial to find another club, particularly if he remains in and out of the Swansea XI.

Unless he racks up frequent minutes elsewhere, a chance at Chelsea will not materialise, regardless of Shields' backing.