Chelsea reportedly hold talks over the signing of a 21-year-old Bundesliga defender, whom they would loan out to sister club Strasbourg.

Chelsea are reportedly discussing a move for Borussia Dortmund centre-back Soumaila Coulibaly, who would then join sister club Strasbourg on loan.

The Blues and BVB have already successfully negotiated one transfer this summer, as Enzo Maresca's team struck a £55m deal to bring English attacker Jamie Bynoe-Gittens to Stamford Bridge.

Gittens's arrival is yet to be announced, but the deal is expected to progress in the coming days, and the winger will join Joao Pedro and Liam Delap as Chelsea's newest attacking recruits.

Pedro's arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion was also confirmed on Wednesday, and once Gittens is through the door, Chelsea may turn their attention to the backline.

Chelsea 'hold talks' over deal for Dortmund's Coulibaly

The Conference League winners will seemingly try to use their strong relationship with Dortmund to their advantage, as Kaveh Solhekol claims that talks have been held over a deal for Coulibaly.

The 21-year-old was formerly a product of the Paris Saint-Germain youth system before joining Dortmund on a free transfer in 2021, but he has only made two senior appearances for BVB in all tournaments.

Since those pair of matches in the 2022-23 season, Coulibaly has been loaned out to Royal Antwerp and most recently Brest, gaining valuable Champions League experience with both clubs over the past two campaigns.

Coulibaly started seven European contests for Brest last season and actually made more appearances in the Champions League than in Ligue 1; eight on the continent and seven in the French top flight, having suffered from severe pelvic and adductor problems.

The 6ft 3in defender was named in Dortmund's Club World Cup squad, but he has been an unused substitute throughout the competition so far and is only under contract at the Westfalenstadion for another year.

Dortmund could therefore be pressured into a sale during the current window, and Chelsea would reportedly look to loan him to Strasbourg before integrating him into their first-team squad.

Which Chelsea players have already been represented Strasbourg?

During the 2024-25 season, Strasbourg had four players on their books who now belong to Chelsea, including highly-rated Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos.

After shining in France with 17 direct goal involvements from 45 matches - 12 of his own and five assists - Santos made his Chelsea debut in their 3-0 CWC group-stage win over Esperance de Tunis, setting up Tyrique George's late strike.

Santos shared a Strasbourg dressing room with Djordje Petrovic last season, in addition to Caleb Wiley and Mamadou Sarr, the former of whom then spent the second half of the campaign with Watford.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Strasbourg struck a £12.1m deal to send Sarr to Stamford Bridge earlier this summer, and the 19-year-old also debuted in the Esperance success earlier this month.