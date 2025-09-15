Chelsea are reportedly still yet to decide how to handle the short-term future of Strasbourg forward Emanuel Emegha, who they have signed ahead of 2026.

Chelsea are allegedly yet to make a decision over how to integrate Strasbourg forward Emanuel Emegha into their squad.

Last week, the Blues made the shock announcement that they had agreed to sign the Dutchman at some point in 2026.

The development has caused a rift between sections of the Strasbourg fanbase and head coach Liam Rosenior, who passionately launched to the defence of his captain after Sunday's 1-0 win over Le Havre.

Rosenior said, in no uncertain terms, that the 22-year-old will remain first-team skipper for as long as he remains with the Ligue 1 outfit.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, there are question marks over how long Emegha will spend at Stade de la Meinau.

Chelsea assessing Emegha options

Speaking on his YouTube podcast, Romano suggested that there is the possibility of Emegha being brought into the Chelsea squad as early as January rather than next summer.

Both are allegedly possibilities open to the Premier League giants, yet that may depend on how Strasbourg are faring in Ligue 1 and the Conference League.

The report adds that Aston Villa, Bayern Munich and Juventus were all options on the table for Emegha during the summer transfer window.

While it is claimed that Villa and Bayern held an interest earlier in the market, Juventus seemingly remained admirers for longer.

With Chelsea and Strasbourg both owned by BlueCo, however, finalising a deal between the two teams are always a likely outcome.

What would short-term impact of Emegha Chelsea arrival be?

If Emegha was to arrive at Stamford Bridge at the turn of the year, it would have ramifications for Chelsea's fringe contingent.

The likelihood of Tyrique George departing Stamford Bridge would increase after his near-switch to Fulham on September 1.

Marc Guiu would also be negatively impacted, yet the situation with the Spaniard could lead to Emegha staying with Strasbourg for the second half of 2025-26.

Should, as expected, Guiu plays competitive minutes for Chelsea between now and the end of December, he would be unable to represent no teams other than the West Londoners or former loan club Sunderland this season.

With Sunderland having already signed alternatives to the recently-recalled prospect, being viewed as Chelsea's third-choice frontman for the rest of this campaign makes the most logical sense.