Chelsea's attacking revolution could lead to exits in the forward line, and a report suggests Atletico Madrid hold an interest in a Blues star.

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is reported to be on the radar of La Liga giants Atletico Madrid following the signing of Joao Pedro.

The Blues have the opportunity to win another piece of silverware after they advanced into the final of the Club World Cup following their 2-0 victory against Fluminense on Tuesday.

Boss Enzo Maresca will be delighted that new signing Pedro managed to get off the mark, scoring twice against the Brazilian side to win the game.

Pedro is not the only forward addition to have been made this summer, with fellow striker Liam Delap also making the switch to Stamford Bridge.

The duo's arrival has pushed number nine Jackson down the pecking order, and Fichajes claim that Atletico Madrid could look to sign him, with the Blues valuing him at just over £43m.

Are Chelsea making a mistake?

Jackson started on the bench against Fluminense, and he has in fact started just one of his side's six Club World Cup games, failing to see the pitch three times.

In his first season at the club in 2023-24, Jackson managed to score 14 league goals and register five assists in 35 games.

The 24-year-old started 28 times in the 2024-25 Premier League season, finding the back of the net on 10 occasions, and he provided a further five assists.

Jackson's decreased output has concerned supporters, who are worried that he does not suit Maresca's structured attacking approach.

The forward is a strong threat during transitional moments, but while he is able to stretch the pitch, he has at times struggled to get the better of aggressive opponents.

Striker Delap is a combative forward and displayed his ability to win duels against physically imposing defenders with Ipswich Town last term, while Pedro's holdup play is also adept.

Though Jackson could be an option for Maresca from the bench, it does not appear that the attacker has a future under Maresca, and a move away could suit all parties.