Chelsea look set to spend significant sums in the transfer market, and a report claims that could bring a Tottenham Hotspur target to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are said to be interested in signing West Ham United attacker Mohammed Kudus despite Tottenham Hotspur also admiring the player.

The Blues have look set to be busy in the summer transfer window, with the likes of Jamie Gittens expected to join the club imminently.

Liam Delap has already been signed from Ipswich Town, with Enzo Maresca keen on strengthening in the forward line, while rivals Tottenham are reportedly in the market for a winger.

Spurs have been linked with a move for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, but the attacker is said to be keen on a transfer to Manchester United.

Sky Sports News also claim that Tottenham could be beaten to the signature of West Ham's Kudus, who is attracting interest from Chelsea.

Kudus in profile

Kudus is able to operate across the forward line, with his speed, dribbling ability and strengthen making him an asset in most positions.

The 24-year-old operated on both the left and right flank last term, and no West Ham player attempted more take-ons (208) or made more successful take-ons (92).

However, the Ghanaian does not have a history of production in the final third, with the attacker having scored just 13 goals in 65 Premier League appearances.

Kudus in fact managed to score just twice in his final 21 games of the campaign in 2024-25, and he has only once registered more than three assists in any of his seven professional seasons.

The risks of Kudus' transfer

Moving to Chelsea could be risky for Kudus considering they have also agreed a deal to sign Brighton & Hove Albion striker Joao Pedro, while the Blues are also said to hold interest in other forwards such as Alejandro Garnacho.

Making the switch to Stamford Bridge could see the 24-year-old benched in favour of other stars, which may make a transfer to Tottenham more favourable.

However, Spurs must be wary of signing Kudus given his end product has been poor for West Ham, and the club cannot afford to make mistakes in the summer considering they finished 17th last term in the league.

Additionally, paying his reported £85m release clause would mean Tottenham would have to pay a club-record fee to secure his services, and fees in that range are typically reserved for the upper echelon of players.