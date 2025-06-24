Sports Mole takes a look at how Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens could enhance Chelsea's Premier League ambitions.

Chelsea enjoyed a positive first campaign under Enzo Maresca in 2024-25, as the former Leicester City boss led the Blues to a fourth-placed Premier League finish and a Conference League triumph, thanks to a 4-1 win over Real Betis in the final.

The Blues appeared to be genuine title contenders in early December, but a downturn in form saw them eventually finish 15 points behind champions Liverpool, and they will be eager to close that gap next term.

To challenge for the Premier League and remain competitive in the Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup, Chelsea must strengthen their squad, and they have most recently been linked with moves for Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho.

Here, Sports Mole examines how the two wingers could enhance Chelsea’s Premier League ambitions.

A new dimension on Chelsea’s left wing

Chelsea’s left wing saw significant rotation last season, with six different players starting from that position in the Premier League, as Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto, Christopher Nkunku, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Joao Felix combined for 22 starts, while Jadon Sancho started 16 fixtures on the left flank.

That rotation highlights the frequent lack of effectiveness on Chelsea’s left wing last term, with a common criticism aimed at the reluctance of players to consistently take on their defenders, while Madueke and Neto are more naturally suited to the right side due to being left footed.

In contrast, Garnacho and Gittens are widely recognised for their blistering pace and direct playing styles, while they both also boast the ability to cut inside on their right foots and pose a natural goal threat, with the Man Utd winger contributing 21 goals last season and Borussia Dortmund’s man contributing to 15 last term.

That added directness from the left flank could prove crucial in helping to balance Chelsea’s attacking play, which could be vital in tight matches where the Blues require more dynamic players to help break down defences or snatch goals on the counter.

The role of Chelsea’s left winger

Maresca’s system is among the most organised in the Premier League, with wingers playing a crucial role in executing his tactical approach.

Depending on the side of the ongoing attack, the respective full-back inverts into a defensive midfield role while the opposite full-back joins the back three, and the attacking midfielder is joined by one of the two midfielders pushing forward from the deeper positions.

This setup means the two wingers are responsible for providing the width in the 4-2-3-1 formation, but while the right side is covered by Madueke, Neto and the arriving Estevao, the left-wing options often prefer drifting inside rather than maintaining the width.

That is where the aforementioned qualities Garnacho and Gittens bring make them ideal fits for Maresca’s side, as both excel in wide areas and are able to confidently take on their markers before delivering crosses into the box or cutting inside and getting shots at goal.

Improving this area could enhance this tactical approach that Maresca adopts, allowing Chelsea to maintain possession, creativity and width while simultaneously posing a more significant goal threat from the left, meaning the team’s attacks become less predictable and more difficult to defend.

Where else are Chelsea targeting improvements

Chelsea have already splashed the cash this summer, with Estevao, Dario Essugo, Mamadou Sarr, Kendry Paez and, most notably, Liam Delap coming through the door.

However, the Blues are not stopping there, as they continue to target key areas for further improvement.

In addition to the anticipated signings on the left wing, Chelsea have shown serious interest in AC Milan’s goalkeeper Mike Maignan, while another striker may be coming to Stamford Bridge, with links to both Randal Kolo Muani and Hugo Ekitike.