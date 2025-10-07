Sports Mole takes a look at the numbers of Chelsea's 15 loan players heading into the October international break, nine of them impressing on their time away from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea reduced the amount of players that they sent on loan during the summer transfer window as the club's owners ensured that they complied with the Premier League's and UEFA's relevant financial regulations.

However, the world champions were still able to send 15 players far and wide as they look to provide them with the best platform to further their development.

As has been well-documented, three of the aforementioned crop went to fellow BlueCo-owned club Strasbourg, but Blues officials made full use of their foreign-loan quota and identified suitable EFL clubs for the majority.

Here, Sports Mole brings you the numbers for each player heading into the October international break.

The Strasbourg three

Identifying three players to spend a season at Strasbourg was a calculated process, but in Mike Penders, Mamadou Sarr and Kendry Paez, Chelsea chiefs appear to have selected the correct trio.

Goalkeeper Penders is viewed as a future Chelsea number one and the young Belgian has already racked up nine starts for Strasbourg in all competitions, keeping four clean sheets.

Centre-back Sarr could count himself unfortunate not to remain at Stamford Bridge for 2025-26, yet his eight starts at this stage of the campaign - when he has missed the last two games through injury - suggests that he is continuing to remain a key player at a club that he initially left in the summer.

Meanwhile 18-year-old Paez was thought to be disappointed at being farmed out to Strasbourg at one stage given the lengthy anticipation over his transfer to Chelsea.

Nevertheless, four starts and five substitute appearances is an outstanding start to life in France for the playmaker, who does not turn 19 until May. The Ecuador international also has a goal to his name during the 3-2 victory away at Paris FC.

Datro Fofana surprise hit in Turkey

Of the other foreign loans, it is David Datro Fofana who has been the surprise package, netting three goals from three substitute appearances for Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk.

Due to FIFA's loan regulations, Chelsea needed to recall Deivid Washington from his stint with Santos to engineer Datro Fofana's loan, but is currently proving to be the correct choice to retain the Ivorian's value.

Nicolas Jackson allegedly needs to make 40 starts to activate a permanent transfer to Bayern Munich. As it stands, he has just two starts and four substitute outings to his name, his one goal and one assist coming in a Champions League fixture away at Pafos.

Aaron Anselmino was handed an immediate start with Borussia Dortmund upon his move to the Westfalenstadion, yet he has not featured since that 76-minute outing on August 31 due to injury.

Academy graduate Kiano Dyer is also enduring a frustrating spell at FC Volendam, accumulating just 22 minutes across two substitute outings in the Eredivisie so far. However, it will be viewed as a learning experience for the midfielder.

Five Chelsea loanees making impact in EFL

Chelsea have just two players on loan at Championship clubs, one of them being United States international Caleb Wiley, who has made two starts and two substitute outings at Watford at a time when the Hornets have also accumulated seven points from their last three games

In League One, a quartet of players are reaping the benefits from game time, including England Under-21 international goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe who has made 11 starts for Bolton Wanderers, conceding 11 times and keeping two clean sheets.

Striker Jimmy-Jay Morgan is also showing promise at Peterborough United, netting four times from seven games in all competitions, while playmaker Leo Castledine has two goals and one assist from his six starts and six substitute outings for Huddersfield Town.

As for 2024 big-money signing Omari Kellyman, he may only have 94 minutes from four substitute outings at Cardiff City on his record, but it is a major step in the right direction after successive serious hamstring injuries.

Which Chelsea loanees may already be looking to January?

Ishe Samuels-Smith is not enjoying his time at Swansea City. The 19-year-old's transfer from Chelsea to Strasbourg was reversed at the back end of the summer transfer window in order for him to move on loan to the Welsh side.

As it stands, the left-sided player has made one start in the EFL Cup against Nottingham Forest, remaining as an unused substitute for five Championship fixtures in a row.

Right-back Brodi Hughes has made just the two appearances for AFC Wimbledon, both of which came in the EFL Trophy, while Ronnie Stutter has been restricted to only one 10-minute substitute outing with Barnet in League Two.