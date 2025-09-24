Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion's Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea's Premier League campaign continues on Saturday when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues are sixth with eight points following their 2-1 defeat against Manchester United last Saturday, whereas Brighton drew 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur on the same date and are 14th with five points.

Here, Sports Mole provides all of the details you need to know on how to tune into Saturday's match.

What time does Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion kick off?

The clash between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion is set to kick off at 3:00pm local time in the UK.

Where is Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion being played?

The Premier League clash is being played at Stamford Bridge in London, and it has a maximum capacity of 40,044, though that figure still falls far short of their record attendance of 82,905 in October 1935 against Arsenal.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion in the UK

TV channels

Supporters in the UK will unfortunately not be able to watch the match unfold live as it is not available for broadcast due to the 3pm blackout rule.

Highlights

Sky Sports will release highlights on their dedicated sports app, as well as on their social media channels following the conclusion of the clash on Saturday.

Domestic viewers can tune into Match of the Day - starting at 10:30pm on BBC One - and a highlight package will be available on the iPlayer from 8pm on the same day.

Who will win Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion?

A defeat for Chelsea on the weekend would be their third consecutive defeat against Brighton, with the Londoners having lost 2-1 at the Amex Stadium on February 8 in the FA Cup, and 3-0 in the league on February 14.

The Blues failed to impress on Tuesday in the EFL Cup, when they came from behind to win 2-1 against Lincoln City, and that was their first win in four games.

Brighton beat Barnsley 6-0 in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, but they failed to hold onto their 2-0 lead against Tottenham.

It would not be surprising if the two sides held each other to a stalemate on the weekend, especially as both have improvements to make at the back.

