Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea.

Chelsea can win three successive away league games against Nottingham Forest for the first time ever when they battle the Tricky Trees at the City Ground in Saturday's Premier League lunchtime kickoff.

Enzo Maresca's men stunned ailing champions Liverpool 2-1 before the international break, while Ange Postecoglou is still without a single victory as Forest boss after seven attempts, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Ola Aina (hamstring)

Doubtful: Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin), Douglas Luiz (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Dominguez; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

CHELSEA

Out: Liam Delap (hamstring), Levi Colwill (ACL), Dario Essugo (thigh), Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban)

Doubtful: Enzo Fernandez (knee) Cole Palmer (groin), Andrey Santos (knock), Reece James (knock), Wesley Fofana (concussion), Tosin Adarabioyo (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo; Estevao, Buonanotte, Neto; Pedro

