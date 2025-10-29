Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca admits that both himself and his Blues squad need to improve one key part of their preparations to become Premier League title contenders.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has admitted that both himself and his players "need to learn" how to become more adaptable if they are to achieve long-term success.

After the summer's Club World Cup triumph, Maresca has plenty of credit in the bank as he attempts to cement the Blues as regulars in the top four of the Premier League table.

However, Chelsea have already lost four of their 13 matches in all competitions this campaign, the latest being against Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

While the West Londoners ultimately succumbed to a 93rd-minute winner, Maresca's side had struggled to break down the Black Cats throughout the 90 minutes.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup fourth tie at Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Italian acknowledged that Regis Le Bris' tactics had taken him by surprise.

Maresca says Chelsea "need to do better"

As quoted by football.london journalist Bobby Vincent, Maresca conceded that Sunderland had effectively adapted to nullifying his team, rather than his players being able to switch their attention to playing against a back five.

He said: "When we have some difficulties, we like to analyse. So in these days, we are trying to analyse all last season's games against teams that they sit back to see results, to see the game, how we can do better, how we can improve.

"Because we are always looking to improve, And probably, unless a deep switch where we drop points, all the rest [of the] teams, Leicester, Wolves, West Ham, Everton, Brentford, we won both games or we won one and we drew the other one. For sure, it's something that we need to do better.

“The thing that we need to improve and we need to learn, and it's something that I'm saying to the players every day, is now that teams, probably because of what we achieved last season, teams have changed against us. Sunderland, nine games in the Premier League, they never played with a back five from the start. Never.

"They played nine games, I watched all the nine games from Sunderland before our game. Never. They finished with a back five, they were winning 1-0, so to defend the last 10 minutes, they had a back five. But from the start, never.

“So we prepared a Sunderland game against a back four. So before the game, in the changing room, before the players go out for a warm-up, I need to tell the players, ‘Guys, all the Sunderland preparation, do like this, tac-tac-tac-tac, and put in the rubbish.’"

Could Wolves do the same as Sunderland?

Maresca has already promised changes for the trip to Molineux, and the players involved will be bidding to put themselves in contention for starts in the Premier League.

Wolves head coach Vitor Pereira is potentially one or two more defeats away from being replaced, particularly after the confrontation with supporters last weekend.

Recently, the Portuguese has switched to a back four that brought about short-term improvements, but conceding three times to Burnley may lead to him reverting to his previous 3-4-2-1 formation.

From Maresca's perspective, he could welcome the challenge of righting the wrongs from the Sunderland game.

