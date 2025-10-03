[monks data]
Oct 4, 2025 at 5.30pm UK
 
Estevao Willian, Cole Palmer comparison made by Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca ahead of Liverpool showdown

By , Senior Reporter
Maresca makes Estevao, Palmer comparison ahead of Chelsea, Liverpool showdown
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca makes a comparison between Estevao Willian and Cole Palmer ahead of Saturday's Premier League showdown with Liverpool.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has revealed that Estevao Willian "reminds" him of Cole Palmer at the start of the Englishman's career.

Despite the anticipation ahead of the 18-year-old's transfer from Palmeiras to Stamford Bridge, Estevao was not expected to earn much game time during the early weeks of his time in England.

Instead, the Brazil international has been regularly used by Maresca to the extent where he is viewed as the first-choice option on the right flank at the present time.

That is partly a consequence of Cole Palmer's groin injury, an issue that will keep him sidelined for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Liverpool.

With Chelsea lacking creativity in the middle of the pitch, there has been the suggestion of Estevao being deployed as a number 10, either in the short or long term.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca in September 2025.

Maresca makes Estevao, Palmer comparison

Speaking ahead of the showdown with the league leaders, Maresca hinted that Estevao would need to improve in a specific department before that becomes a reality.

Nevertheless, the Italian acknowledged that he can see the likeness in Estevao from his time coaching Palmer with Manchester City Under-23s.

As quoted by football.london, Maresca said: "We consider all of our players to give them minutes in all positions.

"Estevao reminds me a lot of Cole when Cole was with me in the U23s at City. Cole's path has been similar to Estevao's path in terms of starting wide as a winger and then slowly you can move inside.

"In the Premier League, if you want to play in the middle, you need to be physically prepared."

Estevao of Chelsea celebrates after scoring on August 8, 2025

Will Estevao start against Liverpool?

While Chelsea are stacked with wide options, only Pedro Neto is regarded as a certain starter when fit.

Alejandro Garnacho showed glimmers of promises against Benfica in midweek, but Jamie Gittens has failed to make an impact since his transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

Therefore, it would come as a surprise if Estevao did not start against Liverpool, with Enzo Fernandez or Facundo Buonanotte used as a number 10.

While Joao Pedro is also capable of being deployed in that role, Estevao's Brazilian compatriot will likely lead the attack and Tyrique George drop down to the substitutes' bench.

Written by
Darren Plant
