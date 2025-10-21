Chelsea injury news: Enzo Maresca delivers positive update on Liam Delap

Enzo Maresca delivers positive injury update on Chelsea player ahead of Ajax clash
Enzo Maresca has delivered a positive injury update ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash against Ajax on Wednesday.

Enzo Maresca has delivered a positive injury update on Chelsea striker Liam Delap ahead of their Champions League clash against Ajax

The Blues bounced back strongly after their 3-1 defeat against Brighton in late September, and have picked up three wins in a row in all competitions. 

After picking up back-to-back wins against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, the London giants will be aiming to pick up their second win in the Champions League after they defeated Benfica 1-0 in their previous match. 

Delap will not take any part in this game on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge, but Maresca has suggested that the 22-year-old will soon return to first-team training. 

Positive injury update on Delap 

Chelsea's Liam Delap holds his hamstring after sustaining an injury on August 30, 2025

The striker moved to Chelsea in the summer transfer from Ipswich Town, and picked up a serious hamstring injury in their third game of the season. 

Initially, Maresca ruled him out for 12 weeks, until December, and while that could still be the case, it seems Delap could return to training as early as this month. 

"Liam is very close, he is not working with us yet, he is still out, but hopefully he can start in the next days, take part in the session with us," said Maresca, as quoted by Football London

Delap's injury triggered a late summer window panic in the Chelsea camp, as they failed to block Nicolas Jackson's loan move to Bayern on deadline day. 

Chelsea recalled Marc Guiu from his loan spell at Sunderland and decided against allowing Tyrique George to join Fulham, despite negotiating a move to sell him permanently. 

Chelsea injury crisis ahead of Ajax clash 

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring on August 30, 2025

Ahead of the match, Maresca has confirmed that the Blues will decide whether Enzo Fernandez can feature against Ajax, after the Argentine missed Saturday's win over Forest at City Ground due to a knee injury. 

The injury crisis is a huge concern for Maresca as Chelsea are already without Benoit Badiashile, Cole Palmer, Dario Essugo, Levi Colwill and Delap for the game.

The Blues will also be without Joao Pedro for this game, as he is suspended after picking up two yellow cards in the win against Benfica. 

Saikat Mandal

