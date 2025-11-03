Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher gives his take on whether Rodrigo Bentancur and Enzo Fernandez should have been handed red cards during Saturday's London derby.

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has dismissed suggestions that Enzo Fernandez should have been handed a red card during Saturday's fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Despite a one-sided game that played out at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Joao Pedro's first-half goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

As a result, the two teams are separated by just goal difference in the Premier League table, Spurs sitting in fifth and Chelsea in sixth.

Nevertheless, there were two particularly contentious incidents either side of half time involving Fernandez and Spurs midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

Midway through the second half, Fernandez was handed a yellow card for a late, knee-high challenge on Joao Palhinha with replays suggesting that he was perhaps fortunate to avoid stronger punishment.



Gallagher dismisses Fernandez red card claims

However, speaking to Sky Sports News, Gallagher has insisted that the referee was correct in only handing out a yellow card on-field.

He said: "I definitely do not think this is a red card, his feet are up and it is a glancing blow, he has not gone through him,

it is almost sideways.

"If he was in front and had gone through like that, he is on big trouble, but because of the angle he comes in at, he does not get the force or contact and so does not make the impact."

Meanwhile, Gallagher feels that Bentancur was fortunate to remain on the pitch for a studs-up challenge on Reece James, replays showing that the Argentine made connection with the Blues skipper and scraped down his ankle.

Gallagher added: "I think this is one of them. If he gets sent off, VAR is not bringing him back. I think it's more red than a yellow card.

"But I can understand the yellow on field. I think VAR is going to back the decision."

Chelsea retain discipline in London derby

Much has been made of the five red cards that Chelsea picked up across a nine-match period between September 20 and October 29.

That said, Chelsea only received two cautions during the Spurs game, one for Fernandez's challenge on Palhinha and the other for Trevoh Chalobah protesting the nature of Bentancur's foul on James.

Chelsea have now racked up 20 yellow cards from their 10 Premier League matches during 2025-26, yet not a single player has accumulated more than two cautions in the competition.

