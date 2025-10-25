[monks data]
Chelsea vs. Sunderland team news: Enzo Maresca makes Estevao Willian, Marc Guiu decisions for Stamford Bridge clash

Chelsea, Sunderland starting lineups confirmed! Do Estevao Guiu retain places for Stamford Bridge clash?
Chelsea and Sunderland announce their starting lineups for Saturday's Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has opted to play Marc Guiu against former loan club Sunderland in Saturday's Premier League fixture.

Guiu initially failed to earn any minutes in his first six matches after being recalled from the Black Cats on transfer deadline day, but he has impressed in the last three games versus Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Ajax.

On the back of his goal against the latter in the Champions League, the 19-year-old leads the Blues attack with Joao Pedro being used in the number 10 role.

Having missed the game at Forest, Enzo Fernandez makes his second successive start in midfield with Romeo Lavia dropping to the substitutes' bench.

Estevao Willian also only features among the replacements despite dazzling in his 90-minute showing in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Maresca has decided to revert to the back four that started the win over Nottingham Forest with the likes of Reece James and Marc Cucurella fully rested from that fixture.

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris looks on ahead of his side's return to the Premier League August 16, 2025

Change of formation for Sunderland against Chelsea?

Meanwhile, Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has seemingly tinkered with his formation for the match at Stamford Bridge.

Lutsharel Geetruida has been drafted into the starting lineup, as has Reinaldo who was suspended for the 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Nordi Mukiele and Reinaldo both seem in line to feature in the middle of a back five, with Chris Rigg the attacking player to only feature as a substitute.

Noah Sadiki remains alongside Granit Xhaka in central midfield, while Wilson Isidor leads the line.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Acheamong, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Pedro, Garnacho; Guiu

Subs: Jorgensen, Adarabioyo, Fofana, Hato, Lavia, Santos, Estevao, Gittens, George

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Reinaldo, Geertruida; Xhaka, Sadiki; Le Fee, Traore; Isidor

Subs: Patterson, Neil, O'Nien, Talbi, Rigg, Brobbey, Mayeda, Jones, Masuaku

