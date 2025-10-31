[monks data]
Spurs logo
Premier League | Gameweek 10
Nov 1, 2025 at 5.30pm UK
 
Chelsea logo

SpursTottenham Hotspur
vs.
Chelsea

Spurs vs. Chelsea: Blues out to extend unusual Thomas Frank streak in London derby

By , Senior Reporter
Chelsea out to extend unusual Frank streak in Spurs London derby
© Every Second Media / Imago
Chelsea will be hoping to extend an unusual Thomas Frank streak when they square off against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Chelsea will be hoping to extend an unusual Thomas Frank streak when they face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.

The Blues make the short trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium sitting in ninth position in the Premier League table, six places behind Spurs who have the opportunity to progress into second.

However, there are just three points separating the two London rivals ahead of a match that could prove pivotal for the remainder of the campaign.

Spurs are viewed as the favourites to overcome Enzo Maresca's side, despite their indifferent record on home territory during 2025-26.

That said, if Spurs emerge victorious this weekend, it will see Frank record a career first in games against Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank on October 22, 2025

What can Thomas Frank achieve against Chelsea?

The Dane possesses a terrific head-to-head record with Chelsea with three wins, three draws and two defeats coming in eight Premier League fixtures as Brentford head coach.

Nevertheless, each of his three triumphs have come at Stamford Bridge, subsequently meaning that Frank has failed to record a home Premier League victory against the West Londoners.

That record coincides with Chelsea having put together the strongest record at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Premier League fixtures since 2019.

Incredibly, Chelsea have won five of their six top-flight games at the stadium, their solitary defeat coming by a 2-0 scoreline in February 2023.

Ahead of Saturday's showdown, that represents Spurs' only victory over Chelsea in the last 13 Premier League matches between the sides.

Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven celebrates scoring on September 13, 2025

Goals from set-pieces in Spurs, Chelsea game guaranteed?

While Arsenal have scored the most goals from corners in this season's Premier League with seven, Chelsea and Spurs are next on the list with six and five respectively.

Spurs are also second in this particular list when extended over the last two seasons at a time when Chelsea's lack of height may prove to be an issue.

As it stands, 29.4% of Spurs' goals in the 2025-26 Premier League have come from headers.

ID:584815:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3660:
Written by
Darren Plant
No Data Analysis info

Click here for more stories about Enzo Maresca

Click here for more stories about Chelsea

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Enzo Maresca Thomas Frank Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!