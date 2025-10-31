Chelsea will be hoping to extend an unusual Thomas Frank streak when they square off against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Chelsea will be hoping to extend an unusual Thomas Frank streak when they face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.

The Blues make the short trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium sitting in ninth position in the Premier League table, six places behind Spurs who have the opportunity to progress into second.

However, there are just three points separating the two London rivals ahead of a match that could prove pivotal for the remainder of the campaign.

Spurs are viewed as the favourites to overcome Enzo Maresca's side, despite their indifferent record on home territory during 2025-26.

That said, if Spurs emerge victorious this weekend, it will see Frank record a career first in games against Chelsea.

What can Thomas Frank achieve against Chelsea?

The Dane possesses a terrific head-to-head record with Chelsea with three wins, three draws and two defeats coming in eight Premier League fixtures as Brentford head coach.

Nevertheless, each of his three triumphs have come at Stamford Bridge, subsequently meaning that Frank has failed to record a home Premier League victory against the West Londoners.

That record coincides with Chelsea having put together the strongest record at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Premier League fixtures since 2019.

Incredibly, Chelsea have won five of their six top-flight games at the stadium, their solitary defeat coming by a 2-0 scoreline in February 2023.

Ahead of Saturday's showdown, that represents Spurs' only victory over Chelsea in the last 13 Premier League matches between the sides.

Goals from set-pieces in Spurs, Chelsea game guaranteed?

While Arsenal have scored the most goals from corners in this season's Premier League with seven, Chelsea and Spurs are next on the list with six and five respectively.

Spurs are also second in this particular list when extended over the last two seasons at a time when Chelsea's lack of height may prove to be an issue.

As it stands, 29.4% of Spurs' goals in the 2025-26 Premier League have come from headers.

No Data Analysis info