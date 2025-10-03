Chelsea and Liverpool will be bidding to prolong and end a number of various streaks when they square off at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

The Blues and Merseyside giants both have ambitions to win this season's title, yet it is the visitors who lead the way in the top flight after six matches.

A total of seven points separate the two teams ahead of Liverpool making the trip to Stamford Bridge in what is the final fixture before the October international break.

With Chelsea possessing far more injury issues than Liverpool, Arne Slot's side are the favourites to prevail in West London.

Nevertheless, both clubs have the opportunity to extend and conclude streaks when they play out the latest chapter of their storied rivalry.

Chelsea attempting to end 11-year run against Liverpool

During the closing weeks of last season, Chelsea recorded a 3-1 victory over Liverpool at Stamford Bridge that proved to be pivotal in the race for Champions League qualification.

Should they prevail this weekend, it would represent the first time since 2014 that Chelsea have registered back-to-back league wins over Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have failed to win on their last four visits to Stamford Bridge, albeit drawing on three occasions, yet Chelsea have a dismal recent record against defending champions.

Chelsea have lost four of their last five home fixtures against the previous season's Premier League title winner.

Furthermore, they face the prospect of losing three Premier League matches under Enzo Maresca for the first time. Chelsea never achieved the unwanted feat during the reign of Mauricio Pochettino.

Liverpool bidding to extend streak

As for Liverpool, they have not suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premier League since April 2023, something which is possible this weekend after defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend.

Alexander Isak is likely to lead Slot's attack for this game and the Sweden international will be looking to score at Stamford Bridge for the third season in succession.

Chelsea will be wary of conceding a goal past the 90th minute with Liverpool having already scored winning goals in added-on time on three occasions.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have only won four of 12 games versus Liverpool where they have opened the scoring.

