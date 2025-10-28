Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca maintains that placing a certain emphasis on long-throws is currently not part of his thinking.

After nine top-flight matches in 2025-26, the Blues find themselves down in ninth position in the Premier League table, eight points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

Despite their advantage at the top of the standings, the Gunners have come in for criticism from several quarters courtesy of nine of their 16 goals coming from set-pieces.

Meanwhile, teams further down the table have been making use of long-throws, in particular Brentford who netted a last-gasp equaliser against Chelsea earlier in the campaign.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup fourth round tie at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Maresca was again quizzed on some teams placing extra emphasis on long-throws and set pieces.

Maresca suggests he is not ready to "evolve"

Although the statistics are highlighting the growing importance of long-throws, Maresca hints that he is not ready to "evolve" at this moment.

The Italian said: "I've said many times, as a human being you can say something and a million people can interpret things in a different way.

"I said in this moment, we are not looking for long throw-ins. As a manager, I can evolve and probably we will use them one day."

As one of the smallest teams in the Premier League, Chelsea have conceded goals from long-throws and set-pieces, as they did for Sunderland's first goal at the weekend.

However, Chelsea currently rank second behind Arsenal for set-piece goals scored, Maresca preferring to take the positives from that rather than their vulnerability at the other end.

He added: "We also concede from set-pieces, so do Arsenal. You are going to score goals from set-pieces and concede goals from set-pieces.

"It's good news that after Arsenal we are the team with the most goals. In this moment, we have the team with the most goals in the Premier League, so that means that we score goals."

How could Chelsea evolve?

As already mentioned, Chelsea are a small team by Premier League standards. Aside from their central defenders, there is very little height.

The return of Liam Delap should help matters at both ends of the pitch should the forward remain fit, but having no more than three players above 6ft 2ins in most starting lineups is an obvious concern.

Nevertheless, there are minimal ways in which Chelsea can bring more height into the team. With Reece James and Marc Cucurella both key players, they are locked in at full-back.

Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia - all no taller than 6ft - are the three first-choice central midfielders, while Delap and Marc Guiu will not be used in the same team.

Therefore, Chelsea are essentially left handicapped when it comes to defending set-pieces unless they are prepared to use Josh Acheampong or Trevoh Chalobah at full-back or as defensive-midfielders.