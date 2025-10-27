Chelsea will head to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.
The Blues have won the League Cup on five occasions, while Wolves have triumphed in the competition twice, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
WOLVES VS. CHELSEA
WOLVES
Out: Leon Chiwome (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Johnstone; Hoever, S Bueno, Krejci, H Bueno; Munetsi, Gomes, Andre; Arias, Larsen, Hwang
CHELSEA
Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Liam Delap (thigh), Cole Palmer (groin) and Benoit Badiashile (muscle)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Jorgensen; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato; Lavia, Santos; Gittens, Estevao, Garnacho; George