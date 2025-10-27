Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea.

Chelsea will head to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

The Blues have won the League Cup on five occasions, while Wolves have triumphed in the competition twice, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

WOLVES

Out: Leon Chiwome (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Johnstone; Hoever, S Bueno, Krejci, H Bueno; Munetsi, Gomes, Andre; Arias, Larsen, Hwang

CHELSEA

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Liam Delap (thigh), Cole Palmer (groin) and Benoit Badiashile (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Jorgensen; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato; Lavia, Santos; Gittens, Estevao, Garnacho; George

