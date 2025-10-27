[monks data]
Wolves logo
EFL Cup | Round 4
Oct 29, 2025 at 7.45pm UK
 
Chelsea logo

WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
vs.
Chelsea

Team News: Wolves vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Football Editor
Team News: Wolves vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea.

Chelsea will head to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

The Blues have won the League Cup on five occasions, while Wolves have triumphed in the competition twice, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


WOLVES VS. CHELSEA

WOLVES

Out: Leon Chiwome (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Johnstone; Hoever, S Bueno, Krejci, H Bueno; Munetsi, Gomes, Andre; Arias, Larsen, Hwang

CHELSEA

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Liam Delap (thigh), Cole Palmer (groin) and Benoit Badiashile (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Jorgensen; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato; Lavia, Santos; Gittens, Estevao, Garnacho; George

ID:584499:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect1940:
Written by
Matt Law
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Benoit Badiashile Cole Palmer Dario Essugo Levi Colwill Liam Delap Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!