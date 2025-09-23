[monks data]
Lincoln City
EFL Cup | 3rd Round
Sep 23, 2025 at 7.45pm UK
 
Chelsea logo

LincolnLincoln City
0-0
Chelsea

LIVE
24'

By , Senior Reporter
Team News: Maresca makes eight Chelsea changes for Lincoln EFL Cup tie
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca makes a total of eight changes to his starting lineup for Tuesday's EFL Cup third round tie against Lincoln City.

Prior to the game at Sincil Bank, it was reported that the Blues had failed to notice a notable rule change, something which could have impacted on the Italian's team selection.

Prior to the game at Sincil Bank, it was reported that the Blues had failed to notice a notable rule change, something which could have impacted on the Italian's team selection.

However, Maresca has still been able to make mass alterations with only Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah and Enzo Fernandez retaining their places from the team that lost 2-1 at Manchester United on Saturday.

Alejandro Garnacho makes his first start in a Chelsea shirt, while Facundo Buonanotte and Jamie Gittens are provided with opportunities to impress.

The same applies to Jorrel Hato at left-back, while Tyrique George gets the nod down the centre of the attack.

Josh Acheampong would have likely started this fixture, but the youngster is absent due to illness, subsequently resulting in Fofana being risked from the start.

Academy players Ollie Harrison, Reggie Walsh and Shim Mheuka have all been selected among the replacements.

Michael Skubala, manager of Lincoln City, during pre-season on July 22, 2025

Lincoln makes five change for Chelsea game

Meanwhile, Lincoln boss Michael Skubala has made five alterations of his own as they bid to extend their 10-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.

Veteran forward James Collins is one of the experienced players to drop out of the League One's outfit lineup, but 21-year-old Ukrainian midfielder Ivan Varfolomieiev is provided with a chance to make a positive impact after recently joining from Slovan Liberec.

Lincoln City: Jeacock, Darikwa, Montsma, Towler, McGrandles, Bradley, Street, House, Hamer, Varfolomeev, Draper

Subs: Wickens, Reach, Hackett, Bayliss, Collins, Thorn, Ring, Okoronkwo, Obikwu

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato; Fernandez, Santos; Garnacho, Buonanotte, Gittens; George

Subs: Slonina, Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Harrison, Walsh, Estevao, Neto, Mheuka

Written by
Darren Plant
