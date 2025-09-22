Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury, suspension and team news ahead of Tuesday's EFL Cup clash between Michael Skubala's Lincoln City and Enzo Maresca's Chelsea.

Hoping to bounce back from consecutive defeats on Tuesday, Chelsea will travel to face Lincoln City at the LNER Stadium for their third round EFL Cup clash.

Enzo Maresca's Blues have failed to win any of their three most recent games, and the Premier League giants will be looking to recover their form with a midweek victory over lower-tier opposition.

The Blues were held to a 2-2 draw by Brentford thanks to a last-gasp equaliser from Fabio Carvalho, before being beaten by Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night, and losing 2-1 against Manchester United on Saturday.

Chelsea have a substantial absentee list to contend with for this cup clash, including Robert Sanchez, who was sent off against the Red Devils, and both Romeo Lavia and Benoit Badiashile, who are nearing a return to action.

As for Michael Skubala's Imps, they are currently on a 10-game unbeaten streak ahead of this clash, and the fact that they have only been beaten once across all competitions this season will give them confidence despite their League One status.

Attacking midfielder Jack Moylan is the only confirmed player that Lincoln will be without on Tuesday, though fellow attacker Dom Jefferies is a doubt with a hip issue.

LINCOLN CITY vs. CHELSEA

LINCOLN CITY

Out: Jack Moylan (ankle injury),

Doubtful: Dom Jefferies (hip injury), Dexter Lembikisa (match-fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Jeacock; Montsma, Jackson, Bradley, Reach; House, Barbrook, Ring; Thorn, Draper, Okoronkwo

CHELSEA

Out: Robert Sanchez (suspended), Dario Luis Essugo (thigh injury), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended), Romeo Lavia (undisclosed), Benoit Badiashille (undisclosed), Liam Delap (thigh injury), Levi Colwill (knee injury)

Doubtful: Cole Palmer (groin issue)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Jorgensen; Gusto, Tosin, Chalobah, Hato; Santos, Fernandez; Garnacho, Estevao, Gittens; Guiu



