[monks data]
Burnley logo
Premier League | Gameweek 12
Nov 22, 2025 at 12.30pm UK
 
Chelsea logo

Burnley
vs.
Chelsea

Team News: Burnley vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
Team News: Burnley vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Burnley and Chelsea.

Kicking off four months of uninterrupted Premier League football, Burnley and Chelsea collide at Turf Moor in this Saturday's lunchtime kickoff.

Fourteen places and 10 points separate the Clarets and the Blues in the top-flight table, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


BURNLEY vs. CHELSEA

BURNLEY

Out: Jordan Beyer (thigh), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Connor Roberts (Achilles)

Doubtful: Armando Broja (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman; Florentino, Cullen; Bruun Larsen, Ugochukwu, Anthony; Flemming

CHELSEA

Out: Dario Essugo (thigh), Cole Palmer (groin/toe), Levi Colwill (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban)  

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Estevao, Pedro, Garnacho; Delap 

ID:586041:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect1671:
Written by
Ben Knapton
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Armando Broja Benoit Badiashile Enzo Fernandez Pedro Neto Romeo Lavia Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!