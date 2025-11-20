Kicking off four months of uninterrupted Premier League football, Burnley and Chelsea collide at Turf Moor in this Saturday's lunchtime kickoff.
Fourteen places and 10 points separate the Clarets and the Blues in the top-flight table, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
BURNLEY vs. CHELSEA
BURNLEY
Out: Jordan Beyer (thigh), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Connor Roberts (Achilles)
Doubtful: Armando Broja (ankle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman; Florentino, Cullen; Bruun Larsen, Ugochukwu, Anthony; Flemming
CHELSEA
Out: Dario Essugo (thigh), Cole Palmer (groin/toe), Levi Colwill (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Estevao, Pedro, Garnacho; Delap
