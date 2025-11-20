Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Burnley and Chelsea.

Kicking off four months of uninterrupted Premier League football, Burnley and Chelsea collide at Turf Moor in this Saturday's lunchtime kickoff.

Fourteen places and 10 points separate the Clarets and the Blues in the top-flight table, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

BURNLEY

Out: Jordan Beyer (thigh), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Connor Roberts (Achilles)

Doubtful: Armando Broja (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman; Florentino, Cullen; Bruun Larsen, Ugochukwu, Anthony; Flemming

CHELSEA

Out: Dario Essugo (thigh), Cole Palmer (groin/toe), Levi Colwill (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Estevao, Pedro, Garnacho; Delap

No Data Analysis info