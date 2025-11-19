Chelsea allegedly receive a major update regarding the injury recovery of Cole Palmer ahead of their upcoming hectic schedule.

Palmer had been dealing with a lingering groin issue since August before it was decided after his last appearance against Manchester United on September 20 that he should spend time on the sidelines.

Last month, Enzo Maresca indicated that the England international faced another six weeks away from action, theoretically taking him until the closing days in November when Chelsea are due to play two mammoth fixtures.

The Blues welcome Barcelona to Stamford Bridge in the Champions League on November 25 before squaring off against Premier League leaders Arsenal five days later.

Therefore, Palmer has had a target to aim for during his period of rehabilitation, even though Chelsea's medical staff will insist on taking no risks on his fitness.

Chelsea receive major Palmer update

According to The Telegraph, Palmer is in a position where he has been able to return to the grass at the club's Cobham training facilities.

As it stands, the 23-year-old has work to do and boxes to tick before he will be considered for a first-team return, and the former Manchester City youngster remains unavailable for Saturday's Premier League game at Burnley.

However, the report adds that Palmer will be given the green light to step up his recovery if he suffers no setbacks over the coming days.

Furthermore, it is said that Palmer's work behind the scenes has not gone unnoticed with the creator having allegedly used his time out of action to get physically stronger.

What game is a realistic return option for Palmer?

Palmer would have no doubt had the Barcelona game in his mind as an occasion where he could return to the Chelsea substitutes' bench.

Maresca will also want to have his star player available as soon as possible, but the Italian may prefer to avoid temptation to bring Palmer back a few days too early.

At this point in time, it feels more achievable for Palmer to be ready for the Arsenal showdown on November 30, also taking into consideration that he will have had well over two months on the sidelines by this date.

With Chelsea having a further eight matches in December, priority should be placed on trying to ensure that Palmer can play some part in those matches rather than a high-profile return against the La Liga champions.