Chelsea and England attacker Cole Palmer is reportedly preparing to be sidelined until at least November because of a recurring groin issue.

The 23-year-old was not selected by head coach Thomas Tuchel for England's October international camp, with games against Wales and Latvia scheduled.

The Three Lions performed considerably well without the talents of Palmer, picking up a 3-0 friendly success over Craig Bellamy's men on Thursday night.

All of the England damage was done during a barnstorming opening 20 minutes at Wembley Stadium, where Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Sako all found the net.

Tuchel's men could have the opportunity to secure a spot at next year's World Cup with a victory in Riga against Latvia on Tuesday night.

Chelsea, England star Palmer out until November?

According to Sky Sports News, Chelsea and England have been dealt another worrying update regarding the fitness of star man Palmer.

The report claims that it is unlikely that the attacker will be available to feature until November at the earliest due to a troublesome groin issue.

Palmer picked up the problem over the summer and has been limited to just three appearances in the Premier League this season.

The 23-year-old has missed the last three matches for Enzo Maresca's men, including a 3-1 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Given the specified timeline of recovery, Palmer is set to sit out of matches against Nottingham Forest, Ajax, Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers in October.

Palmer's England problem

As shown by the omission of Jude Bellingham from this month's camp, England head coach Tuchel is not afraid to make bold decisions as he searches for a World Cup-winning formula.

As a result, it is not possible to simply assume that Palmer waltzes straight back into the Three Lions dressing room after his injury lay-off.

Should the attacker's groin issue persist into the New Year, he may have a serious problem forcing his way back into the England plans in time for next summer.