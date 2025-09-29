Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca reveals three new injury doubts ahead of Tuesday's Champions League fixture against Benfica.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has suggested that three key players are injury doubts for Tuesday's Champions League fixture against Benfica.

All eyes will be on Jose Mourinho as he makes just his eighth return to Stamford Bridge since his first exit from Chelsea in September 2007.

However, Maresca will be fully focused on trying to end Chelsea's recent run of just one win from five matches, that solitary victory coming away at League One side Lincoln City in the EFL Cup third round.

Brighton & Hove Albion took full advantage of a second-half red card for Trevoh Chalobah at the weekend to eventually prevail 3-1, resulting in a small amount of jeers and conflicting reports emerging over whether Maresca remains safe in his role in the dugout.

Maresca provides Chelsea injury update ahead of Benfica game

Speaking at a press conference on Monday afternoon, Maresca revealed that a fresh trio of players had emerged as fitness concerns ahead of welcoming Mourinho's men to West London.

Addressing a question with regards to potential squad rotation, the Italian said, as quoted by football.london: "We need to maintain levels, for sure, because the Champions League requires a high level. We have many players out with injuries.

"This afternoon we will assess Andrey Santos, [Moises] Caicedo and Joao Pedro. They have small problems, so we will see for tomorrow if they can be available."

All three players started the defeat to Brighton, but Santos was withdrawn in the 54th minute after his mistake had contributed to the Chalobah dismissal.

While Moises Caicedo and Pedro each completed the 90 minutes, they have been known to be suffering with minor issues earlier in the season.

With Liverpool to come on Saturday evening, Maresca is faced with a dilemma over how to manage his injury-hit squad.

Can Maresca afford to take no risks on trio?

With Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia featuring for 11 minutes plus added-on time on their first appearances of the campaign on Saturday, that represented a major plus for Maresca.

However, he is highly unlikely to start either player at this stage, throwing open the possibility of a reshuffle in the engine room with Reece James potentially being called upon to partner Enzo Fernandez if Santos and Caicedo are not risked.

If Maresca wants to increase Lavia's game time, he is a plausible introduction at some point past the hour mark, so there is scope for Santos and Caicedo being kept in reserve.

As for Pedro, Maresca can use Tyrique George or Marc Guiu down the centre of the attack, the former the most obvious option given that Guiu is still waiting to earn his first minute since being recalled from Sunderland.

Therefore, Maresca has alternatives if he wishes to avoid pushing three important players ahead of the Liverpool game, an equally-important fixture even at this stage of the season.

