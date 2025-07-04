Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca provides a concerning injury update ahead of Friday's Club World Cup quarter-final against Palmeiras.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has revealed that Romeo Lavia is struggling to be fit for Friday's Club World Cup quarter-final against Palmeiras.

The Blues head into the last-eight showdown with the Brazilian giants bidding to move closer to what would be a lucrative triumph in the United States.

Estevao Willian's situation is a significant sub-plot ahead of the game in Philadelphia as the 18-year-old faces Chelsea prior to his £51.5m transfer to Stamford Bridge.

While Maresca was quizzed on that scenario at his pre-match press conference, the Italian also suggested that Chelsea would be missing another key player.

Maresca reveals more Lavia fitness issues

Chelsea already know that they will be without Moises Caicedo with the midfielder serving a one-match suspension.

The hope had been that Lavia could partner Enzo Fernandez or an alternative in the engine room, but it appears that the Belgium international will be absent.

As quoted by football.london, Maresca said: "Romeo, not sure he can be fit. We're gonna try tomorrow. He had small problems at the end of the last game against Benfica. And it's just a muscle problem.

"And as I said, tomorrow we see if he's fit. Otherwise, we're gonna find a different solution because Moi [Caicedo] is suspended also. So we need to find some different solution."

Despite accumulating 216 minutes across four outings at the Club World Cup, Lavia has still only made 23 appearances for Chelsea since signing from Southampton in 2023.

How will Chelsea line up in midfield?

The majority of Chelsea fans will want to see a first competitive start for Andrey Santos, but the Brazilian has only made one substitute outing in this tournament.

Furthermore, Maresca has previously indicated that he views Santos as someone with the same qualities as Fernandez, making it unlikely that they will feature as a midfield two.

Reece James could move into the engine room to partner Fernandez with Malo Gusto or Trevoh Chalobah deputising at right-back.

There is also the potential of Dario Essugo starting in central midfield with Maresca having already admitted that he has taken a liking to the former Sporting Lisbon youngster.