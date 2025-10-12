[monks data]
Japan national football team
Chelsea injury news: Estevao Willian at risk of missing Brazil, Japan fixture with fitness issue, potential Nottingham Forest ramifications

Chelsea suffer potential Estevao blow ahead of Nottingham Forest game
Chelsea winger Estevao Willian is seemingly at risk of missing Saturday's Premier League fixture at Nottingham Forest.

The 18-year-old's reputation has remained on an upward trajectory since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, particularly through his impact over the past eight days.

The 18-year-old's reputation has remained on an upward trajectory since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, particularly through his impact over the past eight days.

As well as netting the winning goal against Liverpool before the October international break, Estevao scored twice in Brazil's 5-0 victory over South Korea earlier this week.

Despite his increasing workload, that had left the former Palmeiras prodigy in a position where he is line to start versus Japan on Tuesday.

However, as per Globo, it is possible that Estevao will not be a part of the squad to square off against the Asian giants.

Estevao of Chelsea celebrates after scoring on August 8, 2025

Why may Estevao miss next Brazil match?

The report says that Estevao has come down with the flu and will continue to be assessed over the next 24 to 48 hours.

While it is suggested that it may be a 'non-issue', Carlo Ancelotti has been left with a decision to make over the teenager.

West Ham United playmaker Lucas Paqueta is said to be on standby to be introduced into the starting lineup should Estevao be ruled out or rested.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca in September 2025.

Could Estevao miss Chelsea's trip to Nottingham Forest?

As it stands, Estevao has six days to recover for the Premier League fixture with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Nevertheless, when taking into account the long-haul flight from Japan to London, he will not experience the best conditions for his recovery.

A long-haul flight from South America was an issue at the end of the September international break with Estevao being left out of the game with Brentford.

Although Enzo Maresca will want to use Estevao against Forest, he may also take the upcoming schedule into consideration with Chelsea having seven games between October 18 and November 8.

On Saturday, it emerged that Chelsea may also have a concern over midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Written by
Darren Plant
Sports Mole Logo
