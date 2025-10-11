Chelsea suffer a potential injury blow as Enzo Fernandez withdraws from international duty with Argentina.

Since the start of 2025-26, the midfielder has been one of the Blues' most-used players, a consequence of fitness issues to other players.

Fernandez has already racked up 860 minutes of football across 10 starts in all competitions, the most of any outfield player in Enzo Maresca's squad.

Although the 24-year-old benefitted from a rest during the last international break, he was selected by Argentina for their fixtures across October.

However, Fernandez will not be featuring in Wednesday's fixture against Puerto Rico due to an injury.

What is Enzo Fernandez's injury?

Fernandez has been withdrawn from the squad for that encounter due to swelling in his knee.

As per BBC Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella, there had been plans for Fernandez to be rested from the contest regardless of his issue.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether the development is a precaution or not ahead of the resumption of club action.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Fernandez played 78 minutes as Argentina recorded a 1-0 win over Venezuela.

A concern for Chelsea or blessing in disguise?

Any knee issue will naturally be of concern to Chelsea's fanbase, particularly given Fernandez's importance to the squad.

On the flip side, however, some will view the extra period of rest, regardless of its short length, as a blessing in disguise ahead of another hectic schedule.

Between October 18 and November 8, Chelsea play another seven matches in all competitions, Fernandez only a candidate to be rested against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EFL Cup on October 29.

In the short term, however, Fernandez will be able to receive treatment ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture at Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea have already benefitted during the October international break through the likes of Moises Caicedo and Joao Pedro being rested by Ecuador and Brazil respectively.