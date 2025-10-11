Chelsea injury news: Enzo Fernandez withdraws from Argentina duty with potential fitness issue

By , Senior Reporter
Chelsea suffer potential injury blow as star player withdraws from international duty
© Imago
Chelsea suffer a potential injury blow as Enzo Fernandez withdraws from international duty with Argentina.

Chelsea have suffered a potential injury blow after Enzo Fernandez withdrew from international duty with Argentina.

Since the start of 2025-26, the midfielder has been one of the Blues' most-used players, a consequence of fitness issues to other players.

Fernandez has already racked up 860 minutes of football across 10 starts in all competitions, the most of any outfield player in Enzo Maresca's squad.

Although the 24-year-old benefitted from a rest during the last international break, he was selected by Argentina for their fixtures across October.

However, Fernandez will not be featuring in Wednesday's fixture against Puerto Rico due to an injury.

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez pictured in August 2025

What is Enzo Fernandez's injury?

Fernandez has been withdrawn from the squad for that encounter due to swelling in his knee.

As per BBC Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella, there had been plans for Fernandez to be rested from the contest regardless of his issue.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether the development is a precaution or not ahead of the resumption of club action.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Fernandez played 78 minutes as Argentina recorded a 1-0 win over Venezuela.

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring on August 30, 2025

A concern for Chelsea or blessing in disguise?

Any knee issue will naturally be of concern to Chelsea's fanbase, particularly given Fernandez's importance to the squad.

On the flip side, however, some will view the extra period of rest, regardless of its short length, as a blessing in disguise ahead of another hectic schedule.

Between October 18 and November 8, Chelsea play another seven matches in all competitions, Fernandez only a candidate to be rested against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EFL Cup on October 29.

In the short term, however, Fernandez will be able to receive treatment ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture at Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea have already benefitted during the October international break through the likes of Moises Caicedo and Joao Pedro being rested by Ecuador and Brazil respectively.

ID:583380:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3561:
Written by
Darren Plant

Click here for more stories about Enzo Fernandez

Click here for more stories about Chelsea

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Enzo Fernandez Enzo Maresca Joao Pedro Moises Caicedo Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!