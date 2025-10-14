Chelsea receive a timely boost regarding the fitness status of Estevao Willian ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest.

The Blues went into the October international break with Estevao scoring a dramatic last-gasp winner in a 2-1 victory over Liverpool.

As a result, Enzo Maresca will be giving serious consideration to starting the 18-year-old a the City Ground this weekend.

However, in the aftermath of the teenager netting twice for Brazil in a 5-0 triumph over South Korea, it was alleged that Estevao had come down with the flu.

That put his participation against Japan in considerable doubt given the quick turnaround of the matches, and he was not selected in Carlo Ancelotti's starting lineup.

Chelsea receive Estevao boost

Nevertheless, Estevao was named among the substitutes and subsequently made an appearance off the bench during the second half.

The former Palmeiras prodigy featured for the final 15 minutes during the surprise 3-2 defeat, Brazil having initially held a 2-0 advantage.

Brazil had already been losing when Estevao was introduced as a replacement for Luiz Henrique, his only notable contribution being a yellow card.

Estevao will now make the long-haul flight back to England where he will hope to come into contention for the lunchtime kickoff on October 18.

Will Estevao start for Chelsea against Forest?

After the September international break, Estevao was left out of the squad to face Brentford due to a combination of tiredness and fatigue.

In this situation, Estevao could arrive back in England at least 12 hours earlier than he did when travelling from South America last month.

If he is in a position to feature in training on Friday, Enzo Maresca may use him in the team, but Alejandro Garnacho is in a better position to start having spent the international period in England.

Furthermore, Jamie Gittens has built some momentum with England Under-21s and may also have more chance of starting against Forest than Estevao.

