[monks data]
Japan national football team
Friendlies 1
Oct 14, 2025 at 11.30am UK
 
Brazil national football team

JapanJapan
3-2
Brazil

FT

Chelsea injury news: Blues receive Estevao Willian boost in Brazil's defeat to Japan

By , Senior Reporter
Chelsea handed Estevao boost in Brazil's shock defeat to Japan
© Imago
Chelsea receive a timely boost regarding the fitness status of Estevao Willian ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea have received a boost regarding the availability of Estevao Willian for Saturday's Premier League fixture at Nottingham Forest.

The Blues went into the October international break with Estevao scoring a dramatic last-gasp winner in a 2-1 victory over Liverpool.

As a result, Enzo Maresca will be giving serious consideration to starting the 18-year-old a the City Ground this weekend.

However, in the aftermath of the teenager netting twice for Brazil in a 5-0 triumph over South Korea, it was alleged that Estevao had come down with the flu.

That put his participation against Japan in considerable doubt given the quick turnaround of the matches, and he was not selected in Carlo Ancelotti's starting lineup.

Estevao of Chelsea celebrates after scoring on August 8, 2025

Chelsea receive Estevao boost

Nevertheless, Estevao was named among the substitutes and subsequently made an appearance off the bench during the second half.

The former Palmeiras prodigy featured for the final 15 minutes during the surprise 3-2 defeat, Brazil having initially held a 2-0 advantage.

Brazil had already been losing when Estevao was introduced as a replacement for Luiz Henrique, his only notable contribution being a yellow card.

Estevao will now make the long-haul flight back to England where he will hope to come into contention for the lunchtime kickoff on October 18.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca in September 2025.

Will Estevao start for Chelsea against Forest?

After the September international break, Estevao was left out of the squad to face Brentford due to a combination of tiredness and fatigue.

In this situation, Estevao could arrive back in England at least 12 hours earlier than he did when travelling from South America last month.

If he is in a position to feature in training on Friday, Enzo Maresca may use him in the team, but Alejandro Garnacho is in a better position to start having spent the international period in England.

Furthermore, Jamie Gittens has built some momentum with England Under-21s and may also have more chance of starting against Forest than Estevao.

ID:583535:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3418:
Written by
Darren Plant
No Data Analysis info

Click here for more stories about Alejandro Garnacho

Click here for more stories about Chelsea

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Alejandro Garnacho Carlo Ancelotti Enzo Maresca Estevao Willian Jamie Bynoe-Gittens Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!