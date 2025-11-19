[monks data]
Premier League | Gameweek 12
Nov 22, 2025 at 12.30pm UK
 
Burnley
vs.
Chelsea

Chelsea injury, suspension list vs. Burnley: Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto updates

Fernandez, Palmer updates: Chelsea, injury, suspension list vs. Burnley
Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Burnley.

Chelsea return to action on Saturday afternoon when they square off against Burnley in the Premier League.

The Blues make the trip to Turf Moor sitting in third position in the standings, helped by a 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers before the November international break.

However, Enzo Maresca is contending with a number of fitness issues ahead of the first of Chelsea's 11 matches before the end of the year.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of this game with Burnley, who are 17th in the top-flight table.


Romeo Lavia

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia in October 2025.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

The luckless Romeo Lavia suffered yet another all-too common injury in Chelsea's draw with Qarabag FK before the international break - coming off after just eight minutes with a thigh problem - and the Belgian will not return until the middle of December at the very earliest.


Pedro Neto

Chelsea's Pedro Neto pictured on November 1, 2025

Status: Available

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Burnley)

Having missed out on international duty with Portugal, there had been concern over Pedro Neto's injury issue with the winger having also missed a game before the break. However, the attacker was able to return to training on Monday and it has been confirmed that he is available.


Levi Colwill

Chelsea's Levi Colwill pictured in July 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill underwent surgery on an ACL injury just before the start of the season, and the defender is fighting an uphill battle to return before the 2025-26 campaign ends.


Cole Palmer

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer in August 2025.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin/toe

Possible return date: November 25 (vs. Barcelona)

With Cole Palmer having started light training in recent days, there was hope that he could return to the squad next week. However, Maresca has revealed that the playmaker has suffered a toe injury at home, subsequently ruling him out until December.


Benoit Badiashile

Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile in June 2025.

Status: Available

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Burnley)

Before the international break, Maresca indicated that Benoit Badiashile could return for the visit to the North-West. That has since been confirmed by the Italian with the Frenchman likely to be on the substitutes' bench.


Dario Essugo

Chelsea's Dario Essugo on June 24, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Manchester City)

New arrival Dario Essugo is on the mend from a thigh operation, and the young midfielder is targeting a return in the early stages of 2026.


Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez pictured in August 2025

Status: Available

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Burnley)

Enzo Fernandez missed out on international duty with Argentina through wanting to rest a lingering knee issue. However, Maresca has since confirmed that the midfielder will be available for selection at Turf Moor.


CHELSEA’S SUSPENSION LIST

Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk remains unavailable due to a provisional doping ban, but Chelsea have no other players suspended for this match.


 

Darren Plant
Darren Plant
