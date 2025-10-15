Chelsea return to action on Saturday afternoon when they square off against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.
The Blues went into the October international break having built some momentum with victories over Benfica and Liverpool, the latter being defeated courtesy of a 95th-minute winner.
As a result, Enzo Maresca's side sit in seventh position in the Premier League table ahead of a visit to the City Ground, a stadium where they sealed Champions League qualification on the final weekend of 2024-25.
Here, Sports Mole takes a look at Chelsea's injury and suspension list ahead of making the trip to the City Ground.
Cole Palmer
Status: Out
Type of injury: Groin
Possible return date: Unknown
Reports have suggested that there are no plans for Cole Palmer to return to the Chelsea squad anytime soon as he continues to recover from a groin injury. At this point in time, it is questionable whether the playmaker will return before the November international break.
Liam Delap
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Liam Delap has already been ruled out until December with the hamstring injury that he sustained at the end of August.
Andrey Santos
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Unknown
Return date: October 18 (vs. Nottingham Forest)
Andrey Santos suffered some kind of issue during the Brighton & Hove Albion defeat and subsequently missed the following two matches. As it stands, it is unclear whether the Brazil international will return this weekend.
Enzo Fernandez
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: October 18 (vs. Nottingham Forest)
Enzo Fernandez was forced to withdraw from the Argentina squad over the international break due to swelling of his knee. As it stands, it appears precautionary, but the midfielder remains a doubt for this contest.
Levi Colwill
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Levil Colwill had surgery on a serious knee injury in early August and will not come back into contention until the closing weeks of the season at the very earliest.
Dario Essugo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
Dario Essugo suffered a thigh injury during international duty with Portugal Under-21s in September and will not be back in contention until the turn of the year.
Tosin Adarabioyo
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: October 18 (vs. Nottingham Forest)
Tosin Adarabioyo has been sidelined since prior to the Lincoln City EFL Cup tie, missing a total of three games. As it stands, it is unclear whether he will return to the squad for Saturday's fixture.
Reece James
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Muscle fatigue
Possible return date: October 18 (vs. Nottingham Forest)
Reece James missed out on England duty due to muscle fatigue having stepped up his game time prior to the October international break. However, the club captain is expected to be available the trip to the East Midlands.
CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST
