Sports Mole takes a look at Chelsea's injury and suspension situation ahead of their Champions League opener against Bayern Munich.

Chelsea are back in UEFA’s elite club competition after a two-year absence, returning with renewed respect and global recognition following their summer triumph at the first-ever FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

That success over Paris Saint-Germain cemented the Blues as world champions, giving them momentum as they look to re-establish themselves among Europe’s big guns.

Tuesday’s trip to Munich brings a mix of emotions for Chelsea, who lifted their first Champions League trophy at the Allianz Arena, though their most recent visit ended in a painful 4-1 defeat in 2020.

Enzo Maresca’s side will need to lift their spirits after dropping points in the league, but the Italian coach can take encouragement from the return of Cole Palmer, who marked his comeback from injury with a goal at the weekend.

However, Maresca still faces growing concerns in attack, with injuries limiting his options in that position.

Adding further intrigue to the midweek clash, the Blues will go up against Bayern loanee Nicolas Jackson, a familiar face who could easily have been leading the line for them had he remained at Stamford Bridge.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday’s showdown in Munich.

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Unknown

Return date: Unknown

Joao Pedro came back from the international break carrying fitness concerns, though he still managed over 70 minutes for the Blues at the weekend, but Maresca admitted after the match that the Brazilian remains a doubt for Wednesday due to that ongoing issue.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Liam Delap’s absence adds further headache to Maresca’s reduced attacking choices, as the summer signing was forced off during the clash with Fulham with a hamstring problem, and reports suggest he may not return to training before November.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Return date: September 24 (vs Lincoln City)

Benoit Badiashile has not featured for Chelsea since the Club World Cup and is still working his way back to fitness, but the defender is targeting a return later this month.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill underwent successful surgery in early August and faces a lengthy rehabilitation process, with the defender sidelined for several months as he recovers from a cruciate ligament injury.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Dario Essugo sustained a thigh injury while training with Portugal’s Under-21 side last week, and Chelsea have since confirmed the midfielder has undergone surgery that will keep him out for an extended spell.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 24 (vs Lincoln City)

Lavia’s time at Chelsea has been blighted by repeated injury setbacks, with the 21-year-old yet to feature this season due to a muscle issue, and he will not be available on Tuesday as he is not registered in the club’s Champions League squad.

CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Chelsea have no players suspended specifically for Tuesday’s clash, although it is worth noting that Mykhaylo Mudryk remains sidelined by a provisional doping ban.



