Sports Mole brings you the latest injury and suspension news for Chelsea ahead of their Club World Cup opener against LAFC on Monday night.

Chelsea commence their Club World Cup campaign on Monday night when they square off against Los Angeles FC.

Enzo Maresca gave his squad a week to 10 days off after a 57-game campaign which concluded with Conference League glory.

However, many members of the senior group have been representing their nations in international fixtures since the beginning of the month.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the latest injury and suspension news ahead of the Premier League giants attempting to take the first step towards success in the United States.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Return date: Next season

Although Wesley Fofana is recovering well from the hamstring surgery that he underwent several months ago, Chelsea have taken the decision to leave the France international out of their squad for this tournament.

CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Mykhaylo Mudryk remains out of the first-team picture due to a provisional doping ban, a consequence of testing positive for meldonium towards the end of 2024. No official update on the situation has been provided in over six months.