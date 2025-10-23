Ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Sunderland, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings:

Chelsea wins: 61

Draws: 22

Sunderland wins: 42

Chelsea and Sunderland have faced each other a total of 125 times across all competitions, with the Blues leading he head-to-head record having posted 61 wins to the Black Cats' 42, while there have also been 22 draws between these two teams.

The very first meeting between these two teams took place back in November 1907 when Sunderland secured a 3-0 home victory over Chelsea in the old Division One. However, the Blues responded by winning the next three league games by an aggregate score of 6-2.

Chelsea and Sunderland regularly butted heads in Divisions One and Two over the years - particularly the former - and there was very little to separate them both. Indeed, the Blues celebrated 38 victories up until the early 1990s, eight more wins than the Black Cats managed (30), while there were also 19 draws registered between the two sides.

Sunderland beat Chelsea 4-0 on home soil on three occasions during this period (1909, 1913 and 1934) and this represents their biggest winning margin in this fixture to date. As for the Blues, their biggest win over the Black Cats came in the Premier League in January 2010 when they secured a thumping 7-2 victory at Stamford Bridge - Frank Lampard and Nicolas Anelka both netted two goals each.

In the Premier League era (since 1992-93), Chelsea and Sunderland have butted heads 32 times in total and it is the Blues who have dominated this fixture with 23 wins, scoring two or more goals in 20 of those.

Between March 2002 and December 2013, Chelsea won 17 Premier League games out of 18 against Sunderland, whose only triumph during this run was a surprise 3-0 win against the reigning champions at Stamford Bridge in November 2010 under Steve Bruce.

That victory is in fact one of only seven recorded by the Black Cats against Chelsea in the Premier League - their most recent was a 3-2 home win in May 2016 and it proved to be crucial on their way to avoiding relegation under Sam Allardyce.

The last two Premier League meetings have been won by Chelsea, though, including a 5-1 home victory for the Blues in May 2017 which was John Terry's 717th and final match for the West Londoners before hanging up his boots.

Outside of league football, Sunderland have won the only FA Cup encounter between the two clubs, winning 2-1 in a quarter-final replay in 1992 following a 1-1 draw. The Black Cats have also prevailed in all three EFL Cup meetings with the Blues, winning 5-2 on aggregate (2-0 and 3-2) in the 1984-85 semi-finals and winning 2-1 after extra time in the fifth round of the 2013-14 competition - Sunderland went on to reach the final on both occasions, but lost to Norwich City (1985) and Manchester City (2014).

Previous meetings

May 21, 2017: Chelsea 5-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Dec 14, 2016: Sunderland 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

May 07, 2016: Sunderland 3-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 19, 2015: Chelsea 3-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

May 24, 2015: Chelsea 3-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Nov 29, 2014: Sunderland 0-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Apr 19, 2014: Chelsea 1-2 Sunderland (Premier League)

Dec 17, 2013: Sunderland 2-1 Chelsea (League Cup)

Dec 04, 2013: Sunderland 3-4 Chelsea (Premier League)

Apr 07, 2013: Chelsea 2-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Dec 08, 2012: Sunderland 1-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Jan 14, 2012: Chelsea 1-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Sep 10, 2011: Sunderland 1-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Feb 01, 2011: Sunderland 2-4 Chelsea (Premier League)

Nov 14, 2010: Chelsea 0-3 Sunderland (Premier League)

Jan 16, 2010: Chelsea 7-2 Sunderland (Premier League)

Aug 18, 2009: Sunderland 1-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

May 24, 2009: Sunderland 2-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Nov 01, 2008: Chelsea 5-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Mar 15, 2008: Sunderland 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

