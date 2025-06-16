Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca names his starting lineup for Monday's Club World Cup opener against Los Angeles FC.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has selected recent signing Liam Delap on the substitutes' bench for Monday night's Club World Cup opener against Los Angeles FC.

The 22-year-old is missing the European Championship with England Under-21s to feature in the United States, but the £30m will have to remain patient for his debut.

Meanwhile, on the back of his outstanding season on loan at Strasbourg, Andrey Santos is also only named among the replacements as Maresca opts for familiarity.

Only two changes have been made from the team that started the final Premier League game of the season against Nottingham Forest on May 25.

Romeo Lavia takes the place of Enzo Fernandez in the centre of the pitch, while Nicolas Jackson returns in place of Jadon Sancho who has since left the club.

On a substitutes' bench of 15 players, fellow recent arrivals Mamadou Sarr and Dario Essugo are named and will hope to make their debut as the competition progresses.

Does Giroud start for LAFC?

Meanwhile, former Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has only been selected on the substitutes' bench for LAFC.

Despite contributing three goals and one assist in his last five appearances, the legendary France international must make do with a spot among the replacements.

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris takes his place between the sticks.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Lavia, Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson

Los Angeles FC XI: Lloris; Palencia, Long, Segura, Hollingshead, Delgado, Igor Jesus, Tillman, Ordaz, Ebobisse, Bouanga